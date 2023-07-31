A plan for Kosovo

When there is a moment of tension between neighboring states in the Balkans, two elements often recur that denote it: the role of third states and that of the national minority whose ethnic group is the same as the neighboring state with which the tension is developing. This is what has been happening in recent months in Kosovo, where if it was easy to recognize the existence of these two elements, it is just as difficult to measure their extent.

In short, we recall that in April in Kosovo there were municipal elections and in the municipalities in the north of the country the majority of Serb ethnicity had boycotted the elections. The cause of the boycott was the question of the Serbian license plates in the north which in fact were about to be replaced by the Albanian ones. In the north, citizens of Serb ethnicity staged protests in front of the municipal building waving a huge Serbian flag. The tensions have resulted in incidents contained by the soldiers of the NATO mission “Kosovo Force” (KFOR).

Further tensions arose in mid-June when three members of the Kosovar Albanian security forces were arrested by Serbian special forces on charges of having crossed the borders.

Where are we at? On 28 June the EU had imposed restrictive and temporary measures, but the solution to the tensions seemed to be on the high seas. These measures temporarily suspended work on the Stabilization and Association Agreement, with Kosovo representatives no longer invited to high-level events. The suspension was also extended to the programming of funds for Kosovo for 2024, together with bilateral visits, excluding those for the resolution of the crisis in northern Kosovo in the context of the dialogue facilitated by the EU.

The four-step plan

In mid-July there was a meeting between the special representative for the Belgrade-Pristina dialogue, Miroslav Lajčákand the Kosovar Prime Minister, Albin Kurtia four-stage plan for the de-escalation of the measures envisaged by the EU emerged from this meeting.

These are the planned steps:

1) The announcement by the Kosovo government of its commitment to avoid an escalation of the situation, ie no measures that could further escalate the existing situation in northern Kosovo. Kurti has foreseen the reduction of the police presence by 25% in the four municipalities with a Serb majority

2) The Declaration by the Albanian side that the elections will have to be held

3) The predisposition for the organization of the same elections

4) After the first three steps, the invitation by the EU to the negotiators of Serbia and Kosovo in Brussels, to continue on the path of normalization of relations”

We need a more relaxed atmosphere

There have been meetings between Miroslav Lajcak with Besik Bislimi for Kosovo and Petar Petkovic for Serbia, but as stated by many, the results were not immediate. Bislimi, who is also deputy prime minister, anticipated the declarations (“no elections without the revocation of the restrictive measures”) by Albin Kurti. The prime minister of Kosovo reiterated that precisely by virtue of the agreement reached, the elections should take place in a more relaxed atmosphere, first of all eliminating the well-known measures, “because it is not a question of the condition that we impose, but of the logical order of things ”.

The shadow of Moscow

In this period of tensions, the press of Kosovo and Albania gives space to the declarations of an exceptional observer, John Bolton, former national security adviser to former US President Trump. Bolton bluntly states that the birthplace of the current tensions is the government in Moscow. He claims that everything is being done to convince world public opinion that diplomacy between Belgrade and Pristina is useless. From the words of the former presidential adviser it almost seems that the strategy aims to move the concentration away from the war in Ukraine.

The statements of the leaders of the Balkans

But at this particular moment, we cannot afford another crisis that could lead to conflict, particularly in the Balkans. If prevention is better than cure, it also applies to international politics, then this is what the Albanian premier must have thought Edi Rama which proposed a negotiating table at high levels and with various members. The aspect of this proposal that appears more skeptical is that it is difficult for a body with many voices to speak with a single voice and offer a unified solution.

On the Serbian side, the president Alexander Vucic defined Kosovo as the “baby that the West wants to protect at any cost” even if the cost to pay is a trick, the staging of making Serbian citizens appear as aggressors in some ad hoc incident that serves as a pretext, in fact , to unleash the defense of Western interests in the area.

Prime Minister Kurti recently gave an interview to the Croatian newspaper “evening paper” in which, as a shrewd politician, he shifts the battlefield by bringing the bar back to the presidential level and defining the Serbian President Vucic as a person unnerved by democracywho would like to be king. Now we await the next move.

For some international observers, the ideal solution would be a face-to-face between Serbia and Kosovo, but whenever the time seems ripe for a qualitative leap in this direction, there is always the unexpected which, like in the Game of the Goose, makes backwards or like in Monopoly makes you skip your turn.

Cover photo GEORGI LICOVSKI

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

