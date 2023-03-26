As an entrepreneur, you know that your success is based on your name and brand. It is therefore important to provide some level of protection to ensure that no other party is using the same name or trademark. A registered trademark can be a very useful weapon here.

Registering a trademark gives you the exclusive right to use that trademark in connection with a specific product or service. In other words, no one else can challenge your right or steal your brand name. In addition, you can assert legal claims to the mark if someone tries to infringe it – for example, if someone tries to copy the design or use the mark in any way without permission.

A protected trademark also offers a lot of public trust in your company and products. A customer knows immediately that they are in good hands with you and that they expect high-quality products. It is therefore extremely important for many companies to have their brand names and logos legally protected.

Trademark registration process

Thorough research must first be carried out to ensure that the desired trademark is not already used by other companies and that there is therefore no risk of confusion. The actual application can then be made at the responsible trademark office. Various information about the trademark must be provided, such as the name and the type of goods or services for which it is to be used.

After the application has been filed, the Trademark Office examines the registrability of the trademark. If there are any complaints, the applicant has the opportunity to remedy them. Finally, if everything is in order, the trademark will be registered and protected from that point onwards.

However, it is important to note that a trademark’s protection is not unlimited. After a certain period of time, it must be renewed to remain protected. Owners of trademark rights must also ensure that their trademark is not infringed and, if necessary, take legal action.

Overall, trademark registration is a complex process that should be carried out carefully. With a well thought-out strategy or even professional support, a successful trademark application can be achieved and thus an important basis for the success of your own company can be created.

Trademark registration costs and fees

Registering a trademark involves costs and fees. These vary depending on the country and type of registration. In Germany, the fee for a trademark application at the German Patent and Trademark Office (DPMA) is between 290 and 900 euros. Add to this the potential cost of doing a search to ensure the mark has not already been registered by someone else. In other countries, the costs can be significantly higher.

It is important to note that registering a trademark only provides protection in the country where it was filed. If you want to protect your trademark internationally, you have to register it individually in each country or apply for an international trademark right.

How long does it take for a trademark to be legally protected?

The duration of the protection process for a trademark depends on various factors. Typically, it can take anywhere from six months to several years for a trademark to be legally protected.

At the beginning of the process, the trademark must be registered with the responsible office. All relevant information such as the brand name, the goods and service classes and the geographic range must be given. After registration, a check is carried out to determine whether the trademark meets the legal requirements and whether it collides with existing trademarks.

If the trademark meets all the criteria, it will be entered into the register and given protection status. However, this protection status does not automatically apply worldwide, but only in the country or countries in which the trademark was registered. In some countries there are also options for expedited processing of the application for additional fees. This can shorten the process significantly.

However, it is important to note that a trademark’s protection is not unlimited. After a certain period of time, the trademark must be renewed again in order to remain protected.

Published by: Amei shaker Amei Schüttler is an editor at Mittelstand-Nachrichten and writes about innovative products and the doers in German-speaking medium-sized companies. For questions and suggestions, please use the following contact details:

Mail: [email protected]