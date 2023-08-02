Home » A reflection on the liberation of director Anatoliy Levchenko in Mariupol
Business

A reflection on the liberation of director Anatoliy Levchenko in Mariupol

by admin
A reflection on the liberation of director Anatoliy Levchenko in Mariupol

A few days before of the large-scale invasion of Ukraineon February 14, 2022, the director of the Teatro di Mariupol shared a photo of a bubble gum wrapper on his Facebook page.

In a document dated March 9, 2023, the investigation that led to thearrest of director Levchenko for terrorist acts. In fact, an inscription appeared on the plastic casing: “love is…looking in the same direction” correlated to an eloquent image: people looking in the same direction and, superimposed, the Kremlin in flames. An image that has been found guilty of inciting extremist and terrorist actions. As, after the complete destruction and capture of Mariupol, the director was arrested and sentenced to one year in prison.

Reading news of this type, a question arises that I would like to share with you.

My question is certainly not addressed to those who have supported and/or have supported Ukraine since day one, but to those who still today do not understand the true nature of the Russian Federation, nor the consequences of “liberating lands” from “Nazis and terrorists” to promote “culture”, “literature”, “sport” and “ballet”.

Why are you shocked by the treatment suffered by “Russian” citizens in prison but do not see, or pretend not to see, what the Moscow regime is doing in the occupied territories? When a territory is annexed, in addition to “sport, culture, literature and ballet”, the invader’s laws (or rather, illegality) also arrive.

Not only “ballets and culture”

All people in any territory of the Russian Federation are subjected to the laws (ie the illegality) of the Moscow regime and therefore to the violation of rights. However, a substantial difference divides the people who are victims of Russian expansionism and the others. Indeed, the former have not had the possibility of electing the president of the Russian Federation, much less of interfering, even if only hypothetically, in the country’s politics. Together with the territory, it is the people who have been annexed becoming the “legal property” of the Russian Federation.

See also  Planted wants to bring veggie sausages to football fans

The conquered populations were “branded” with “Russian passports”, thus becoming citizens of the Federation, like the serfs of the Russian Empire where slavery was abolished only in 1861.

Even before the “ballet” and “culture”, it is the laws (illegality) that arrive on the occupied territories.

The next time you feel the need to defend the thesis that sport, culture and literature are “outside politics”, I would like you to know that politics is not something distant and abstractbut it is your life, animated by the desire to do not close your eyes when slavery and colonialism they are promoted under the pretext of spreading culture, achieving a security status and/or as a counterweight to the “hated Americans”.

Now Anatoliy Levchenko, director of the Mariupol theater, is finally free on Ukrainian territory.

Cover photo EPA/SERGEI ILNITSKY

You may also like

400 euros passive income: With these tips you...

The Mexican Peso Expected to Rebound Against the...

Rome, where to eat and drink outdoors: here...

Ye collection gives Adidas significant proceeds

Carlyle: profit down but above estimates in Q2

Pension equalization in the event of divorce: what...

A leap forward for Classe E: it’s a...

Body of Missing Goldman Sachs Analyst Identified in...

Mfe, cost cutting pushes profits. «The international dimension...

McDonald’s: We tried 5 burgers that are unique...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy