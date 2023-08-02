A reflection on the liberation of director Anatoliy Levchenko in Mariupol

A few days before of the large-scale invasion of Ukraineon February 14, 2022, the director of the Teatro di Mariupol shared a photo of a bubble gum wrapper on his Facebook page.

In a document dated March 9, 2023, the investigation that led to thearrest of director Levchenko for terrorist acts. In fact, an inscription appeared on the plastic casing: “love is…looking in the same direction” correlated to an eloquent image: people looking in the same direction and, superimposed, the Kremlin in flames. An image that has been found guilty of inciting extremist and terrorist actions. As, after the complete destruction and capture of Mariupol, the director was arrested and sentenced to one year in prison.

Reading news of this type, a question arises that I would like to share with you.

My question is certainly not addressed to those who have supported and/or have supported Ukraine since day one, but to those who still today do not understand the true nature of the Russian Federation, nor the consequences of “liberating lands” from “Nazis and terrorists” to promote “culture”, “literature”, “sport” and “ballet”.

Why are you shocked by the treatment suffered by “Russian” citizens in prison but do not see, or pretend not to see, what the Moscow regime is doing in the occupied territories? When a territory is annexed, in addition to “sport, culture, literature and ballet”, the invader’s laws (or rather, illegality) also arrive.

Not only “ballets and culture”

All people in any territory of the Russian Federation are subjected to the laws (ie the illegality) of the Moscow regime and therefore to the violation of rights. However, a substantial difference divides the people who are victims of Russian expansionism and the others. Indeed, the former have not had the possibility of electing the president of the Russian Federation, much less of interfering, even if only hypothetically, in the country’s politics. Together with the territory, it is the people who have been annexed becoming the “legal property” of the Russian Federation.

The conquered populations were “branded” with “Russian passports”, thus becoming citizens of the Federation, like the serfs of the Russian Empire where slavery was abolished only in 1861.

Even before the “ballet” and “culture”, it is the laws (illegality) that arrive on the occupied territories.

The next time you feel the need to defend the thesis that sport, culture and literature are “outside politics”, I would like you to know that politics is not something distant and abstractbut it is your life, animated by the desire to do not close your eyes when slavery and colonialism they are promoted under the pretext of spreading culture, achieving a security status and/or as a counterweight to the “hated Americans”.

Now Anatoliy Levchenko, director of the Mariupol theater, is finally free on Ukrainian territory.

Cover photo EPA/SERGEI ILNITSKY

