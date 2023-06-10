A settlement with the traffic light

If you ask around entrepreneurs, for most of them the biggest problem in Germany is bureaucracy. These include the CSR reporting obligations, the detailed reports for the German supply chain law or the taxonomy, with which you can only get bank loans if you can prove on endless pages that you really only invest in sustainable goods. The fact that the traffic light had declared a moratorium on burdens, but then quickly approved every conceivable new bureaucracy, led to impotent despair among entrepreneurs.