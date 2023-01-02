[Look at China News, January 2, 2023]On December 30, A shares ushered in the last trading day of 2022.

As of the close on December 30, the Shanghai Composite Index closed at 3089.26 points, a cumulative drop of 15.13% during the year, the Shenzhen Component Index fell 25.85% to close at 11015.99 points, and the ChiNext Index fell 29.37% to close at 2346.77 points.

The market was up and down, and most industries were in the doldrums. Since the beginning of the year, among the 31 SWS first-level industries, only the coal industry and the comprehensive industry have risen by more than 10%, and the other 29 industries have all lost during the year. forward.

The Shanghai and Shenzhen stock markets evaporated 13.08 trillion yuan throughout the year, and the average loss of A-share investors was 62,300 yuan

According to data from the exchange, as of December 30, the total market value of the Shanghai stock market was 46.38 trillion yuan, the total market value of the Shenzhen stock market was 32.42 trillion yuan, and the total market value of A shares was 78.44 trillion yuan; Evaporated 13.08 trillion yuan.

On February 25, 2022, China Settlement announced that the number of A-share investors had officially exceeded the 200 million mark, reaching 200,008,700. As of the end of November, the latest total number of investors has reached 210 million. Based on this calculation, the average loss of A-share investors during the year was 62,300 yuan.

A-share closing in 2022: 80% of the company’s stock price fell, shareholders lost 60,000 per capita, and 70% of the fund’s income was negative (Source: NICOLAS ASFOURI/AFP/Getty Images)

Under the turmoil of the stock market, the life of “basic people” is not easy.

In 2022, the fund market can be said to encounter a “double kill of stocks and bonds”, and the overall profit-making effect is poor. As of the close on December 29, the average yield of funds in the entire market was -10.5%, and nearly 70% of the funds had negative returns during the year. Equity funds are even worse, with an average return rate of -17%, and less than 10% of equity funds have achieved positive returns.

Specifically, the performance differentiation of active equity funds has intensified, with a performance difference of about 99% from the beginning to the end. This year did not produce a “double-up base”. The champion base Wanjia macro timing and multi-strategy mixed rose 48%, and the second and third place rose 43% and 35% respectively, all managed by Wanjia Fund Huanghai. The Huabao Technology Pioneer Mixed Bottom Active Equity Fund managed by Zhuang Haoliang has fallen by more than 50% during the year.

Among the active equity funds with a scale of over 10 billion, only 3 funds achieved positive returns during the year, accounting for 6%. Among them, Zhonggeng Value Pilot Mix managed by Qiu Dongrong took the top spot, with an annual yield of 4.46%.

Only 20% of the stock prices of 5,000 listed companies rose. Lvkang Biochemical was named the “Bull Stock King”

On November 22, A shares ushered in a historical moment. On this day, with the two new stocks of Dingtai High-tech and Matrix shares listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange, the number of A-share listed companies officially exceeded 5,000.

From the perspective of individual stock performance, a total of 996 A-share stocks rose during the year, accounting for 19.66%.

The company with the highest value in the A-share market is still Kweichow Moutai, with a market value of 2.17 trillion yuan, but its market value has fallen by 13.97% from the beginning of the year. In addition, there are five other “trillion shares” in A-shares, namely Industrial and Commercial Bank of China with a market value of 1.55 trillion yuan, China Mobile with a market value of 1.45 trillion yuan, China Construction Bank with a market capitalization of 1.4 trillion yuan, China Life with a market value of 1.05 trillion yuan and 1.02 trillion yuan. 100 million agricultural bank.

Among the top ten listed companies by market capitalization, banking stocks alone occupy five seats.

According to the data, in addition to the stocks on the Beijing Stock Exchange and the new stocks during the year, the top three listed companies with the largest increase are Lvkang Biochemical, Xi’an Food and Beverage Technology, with annual increases of 381.32%, 329.28% and 313.56% respectively. According to the data, Lvkang Biochemical is a high-tech enterprise focusing on the R&D, production and sales of veterinary drugs. Its business scope covers veterinary premixes, veterinary raw materials, food preservatives and other fields.

The top three decliners were *ST Zeda, *ST Zijing, and ST Mingcheng, with declines of 89.39%, 89%, and 73.28%, respectively. Among them, *ST Zeda and *ST Zijing were both registered by the China Securities Regulatory Commission, and there were major violations of the law. For example, in February this year, *ST Amethyst was investigated by the China Securities Regulatory Commission for alleged violations of information disclosure laws and regulations. In May, due to the 2021 annual financial report being issued by an accounting firm with an audit report that could not express an opinion, the company was issued a delisting risk warning and became a *ST concept stock.

In addition, judging from the data of the previous three quarters, the company with the most A-share losses is China Eastern Airlines, with a cumulative loss of 28.1 billion in the first three quarters, followed by Air China, which also lost 28.1 billion in the first three quarters. The third place is HNA Holdings, with a loss of 20.8 billion, and the fourth place is China Southern Airlines, with a loss of 17.6 billion.

Although the secondary market fluctuates greatly, the financing situation in the A-share market is good this year, and the amount of IPO financing has reached a new high. According to relevant data released by PricewaterhouseCoopers, in 2022, the amount of A-share IPO financing will rank first in the global stock market. According to Wind data, in 2022, the total amount of financing in the A-share market through IPO, additional issuance, allotment of shares, and convertible bonds will reach 1,596.482 billion yuan, a decrease of 10.04% compared with last year. In 2022, a total of 416 companies will issue initial public offerings, with a financing amount of 578.049 billion yuan, an increase of 6.52% compared with the 522 IPO financing amount of 542.643 billion yuan in 2021, a record high.

The largest A-share IPO this year is China Mobile’s return to A, with a single fundraising amount of 51.981 billion yuan.

The real estate industry has entered a deep downward adjustment

In 2022, the real estate industry will enter a period of deep downward adjustment. During the year, liquidity risks of a large number of real estate companies were exposed, and the industry entered a cold winter. Affected by this, the stock prices of a large number of real estate development and service companies in the A-share and Hong Kong stock markets fell.

According to statistics, nearly 70% of A-share and Hong Kong-listed real estate development, service and property companies will record stock price declines in 2022. With the implementation of the 16 regulations on real estate finance and the “three arrows” of real estate financing in November, favorable policies were gradually released, and real estate stock prices ushered in a wave of bottoming out.

However, during the year, the total market value of the real estate industry fell by 15.8%, and the market value evaporated by nearly 560 billion yuan.

In 2022, among the top ten companies with the largest decline in the stock prices of A-share real estate companies, there are many real estate companies that are in danger. Among them, Jinke shares have the largest decline of 56.49%; Rongsheng Development has a decline of 49.88%, and Zhongnan Construction has a decline of 46.84% %.

The stock prices of car companies generally fell, “no car is spared”, and more than half of the stock prices of pharmaceutical companies fell

In 2022, the stock prices of OEMs will not rise due to “high popularity”.

In 2022, the “top student” BYD also failed to escape the stock price decline. Among the 9 A-share companies in the Flush Passenger Vehicle sector, BYD’s A-shares fell by 4.16%, making it the only company among the 9 A-share passenger vehicle companies with a single-digit decline.

New car-making forces have also encountered coldness in the Hong Kong stock market. The Hong Kong stock market value of “Wei Xiaoli” is 131.137 billion Hong Kong dollars, 66.169 billion Hong Kong dollars, and 160.096 billion Hong Kong dollars respectively. Among them, Xiaopeng Motors’ Hong Kong stock market value will evaporate by 252.918 billion Hong Kong dollars in 2022.

In addition, in 2022, listed companies of the new car-making force will welcome a new member: Leap Motor. As of the close, Leap Motor reported HK$30.20/share, a 37.08% drop from the issue price of HK$48/share, and its current total market value is HK$34.51 billion.

Repeated epidemics are an important label in 2022. Also because of the epidemic, the pharmaceutical and biological industry will attract much attention in 2022.

Compared with the beginning of the year, excluding new listed companies in 2022, according to Flush data, as of December 30, the number of A-share pharmaceutical and bio-industry stocks whose stock prices fell was 346. Among them, only Xinhua Pharmaceutical and Zhongsheng Pharmaceutical have a stock price increase of more than 100% from the closing price on December 31, 2021, with stock price increases of 168.99% and 123.24% respectively.

It is worth mentioning that Yiling Pharmaceutical was once a popular new crown concept stock in the capital market this year. As of the close, the current price of Yiling Pharmaceutical was 29.96 yuan per share, a cumulative increase of 54.66% within the year.

On the other hand, as of December 30, a total of 47 pharmaceutical and biological stocks have fallen by more than 50% from the closing price at the end of the previous year, including Kangtai Biotech, a new crown vaccine concept stock. Nucleic acid detection concept stocks Shengxiang Biotechnology and Dongfang Biotech will see their stock prices drop by 68%, 62.8%, and 66.55% in 2022, respectively.

Judging from the funds raised in the IPO, United Imaging Medical has become the company with the highest A-share IPO funds in 2022, and also the only A-share company in the pharmaceutical and biological industry that has raised funds exceeding 10 billion in IPOs in 2022.

Chinese concept stocks: More than half of them fell below the issue price, and Tencent’s market value evaporated by more than 700 billion

In terms of Chinese concept stocks, on December 30, the total market value of 263 Chinese concept stocks listed in the United States was 7.15 trillion yuan, which was 5.27 trillion yuan evaporated from the total market value of 12.42 trillion yuan at the end of 2021. Among them, 178 stocks fell, and 84 stocks rose.

According to the data, in 2022, the stock price of Xiaopeng Motors will fall by 81.34% for the whole year, the stock price of NIO will fall by 69.07% for the whole year, the stock price of Ideal Auto will fall by 42.59% for the whole year, and the stock price of Keike will fall by 29.18% for the whole year.

The stock price performance of many star Internet companies in 2022 is also dismal. According to the data, the stock price of Zhihu fell by 75.99% for the whole year, and the stock prices of Bilibili and Douyu both fell by more than 50% for the whole year, 50.95% and 50.38% respectively. Specifically, the stock prices of Huya, Weibo, Netease, Baidu, Alibaba, JD.com, and iQiyi will fall by 44.67%, 40.77%, 29.58%, 25%, 24.97%, 19.87%, and 2.63% in 2022. %.

In terms of stock prices, among the 263 Chinese concept stocks, 167 stocks fell below the issue price.

From the perspective of individual market value, as of December 30, there were 12 individual stocks with a total market value of more than 100 billion yuan. Among them, the total market value of Alibaba was the highest, reaching 1.65 trillion yuan. Among the 263 Chinese concept stocks, as of December 30, compared with the beginning of the year, a total of 22 stocks had a total market value of more than 10 billion yuan. Among them, as of December 30, the total market value of Alibaba, Weilai and Xiaopeng Motors has shrunk by 100 billion compared with December 31 last year, which are 406.224 billion yuan, 223.033 billion yuan and 218.356 billion yuan respectively.

As the U.S. Securities and Exchange Regulatory Commission has tightened its regulatory policy on Chinese concept stocks, many Chinese concept stocks have been listed in Hong Kong since the beginning of this year. According to the Hang Seng industry classification, Internet technology giants such as Alibaba and Xiaomi belong to the information technology industry. There are 225 listed companies in this industry. In terms of total market value, as of the close on December 30, the total market value of the above-mentioned 225 listed companies was 8.26 trillion yuan, which was 2 trillion yuan less than the 10.26 trillion yuan on December 31 last year.

From the perspective of market value, among the 225 listed companies, Tencent Holdings evaporated the most in market value throughout the year, at RMB 731.419 billion.

Editor in charge: Yu Zhen

