Brothers and sisters, today’s stock market is too difficult! Thinking that the World Cup is over and the curse is gone, it’s time for a big price increase, but it turned out to be Black Monday! Almost fell below 3100, what happened? Let’s find out why!

The stock index fell unilaterally today, and the decline expanded to 2% in the afternoon. It once fell below the 3100-point mark in the intraday session. As of the close, the stock index fell 1.92%, the Shenzhen Component Index fell 1.51%, and the ChiNext Index fell 1.14%.

A total of 543 individual stocks in the two cities rose, and only 4,464 individual stocks fell. The net sale of northbound funds was nearly 1.5 billion yuan.

Pharmaceutical stocks set off the tide! Testing, medicine, and masks are all wiped out! Nearly 10 stocks including Yiling Pharmaceutical, Zhongsheng Pharmaceutical, Teyi Pharmaceutical, Tailong Pharmaceutical, Guizhou Bailing, etc. collectively fell by the limit, while Xuantai Pharmaceutical, Zhendong Pharmaceutical, Jiudian Pharmaceutical, Xiangxue Pharmaceutical and other stocks fell by more than 10%.

Yiling Pharmaceutical, which produces Lianhua Qingwen, fell to the limit.

And Northeast Pharmaceutical has a daily limit, and the company’s 20 tablets of paracetamol antipyretics sell for only 2 yuan.

The education sector bucked the trend and strengthened. Dou Shen Education rose by more than 10%, and Angli Education, Xueda Education, Quantong Education, and Chuanzhi Education rebounded. On the news, the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China and the State Council recently issued the “Strategic Planning Outline for Expanding Domestic Demand (2022-2035)”, pointing out that the quality of education services should be improved, social forces should be encouraged to provide diversified education services, and the development of private education should be supported and regulated.

Next, let’s talk about the reasons for today’s big drop.

First, the benefits are realized.

The rise in the past two months has been fulfilled in anticipation of the release of epidemic prevention and control, and the market will return to fundamentals.

Second, the policy expectation game trading ebb

The research report of CITIC Securities over the weekend has already mentioned that it is expected that the market will still be dominated by short-term transactions characterized by the stock game, while the fierce policy expectation game will ebb. The trading characteristics of A-share stock game and rapid rotation are still obvious, and the profit-making effect has weakened.

Third, the market lacks momentum during the policy vacuum period.

The teacher of CITIC Construction Investment also analyzed that overall, the restoration of the fundamentals still needs to be patiently waited, and the market still needs shocks to digest the adverse effects. U.S. inflation may remain sticky, and stagflation trading may last for a longer period of time.

Fourth, the reason for the slump in pharmaceuticals is that the government expropriated some of the production capacity of pharmaceuticals, put in a large amount of production capacity, and eased as soon as New Year’s Day, etc., then the excess profits of pharmaceutical companies will no longer exist.

In response to the surge in demand for antipyretic drugs, many places have put antipyretic drugs on the market. According to the “Nanjing Release” news, starting from the 19th, Nanjing will continue to release 2 million antipyretics to the market every day. Starting from December 19th, 153 retail pharmacies will unify and sell them in a unified manner. Each customer is limited to 6 capsules, which can be purchased with medical insurance. According to the “Hubei release” news, starting from December 17, China Resources Hubei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. released 3 million tablets of ibuprofen every day in Wuhan for a week, of which 80% were distributed to medical institutions and 20% to retail pharmacies. . According to Xiangyang Daily, starting from December 18, Huazhong Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. released 1 million ibuprofen tablets to Xiangyang every day to supply medical institutions and retail pharmacies.

