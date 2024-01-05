A-share closing comments: GEM index fell 1.45% and hit a new adjustment low, bank stocks changed intraday – 21 Economic Network

Stock Market Plummets, Pension and Solid-State Battery Stocks Buck Trend

Today, the stock market saw a sharp decline as the market opened lower and continued to move lower throughout the day. The ChiNext Index hit a new adjustment low, the Science and Technology Innovation 50 Index hit a record low, and the Beijing Securities 50 Index fell by more than 4%.

According to Nancai Financial Terminal, as of the close, the Shanghai Stock Exchange Index fell by 0.85%, the Shenzhen Component Index fell by 1.07%, and the GEM Index fell by 1.45%.

Bank stocks experienced intraday changes, with Ruifeng Bank hitting the daily limit and Suzhou Bank rising by more than 5%. Solid-state battery concept stocks opened actively, with Telford Technology, Xinlun New Materials, and Jinlongyu hitting their daily limit.

However, pension concept stocks showed some performance in the afternoon. Aoyang Health, Zhongyuan Home Furnishing, and Tus Pharmaceuticals hit their daily limit.

On the downside, CPO concept stocks are in adjustment, with Taichenguang falling more than 10%. Individual stocks showed a general decline pattern, with more than 4,700 stocks falling in the market and only more than 500 stocks rising.

The turnover of Shanghai and Shenzhen stock markets today was 736.3 billion, which was 62.9 billion higher than the previous trading day. Northbound funds purchased a net total of 1.992 billion throughout the day, with the net buying of Shanghai Stock Connect being 1.564 billion yuan and the net buying of Shenzhen Stock Connect being 428 million yuan.

The market’s downward trend today has caused concern among investors as they closely monitor the ongoing fluctuations in the stock market.