Stock Market Takes a Hit: Shanghai Stock Exchange Index Falls Below 2,900 Points Again

The stock market opened lower and continued to decline throughout the day, with the ChiNext Index leading the downturn and the Shanghai Stock Exchange Index falling below 2,900 points once again. At the close of the day’s trading, the Shanghai Stock Exchange Index had fallen by 0.68%, the Shenzhen Component Index dropped by 1.07%, and the ChiNext Index saw a decline of 1.26%.

In specific sectors, there were fluctuations and strengthening in phosphorus chemical concept stocks, with companies such as Sichuan Jinnuo, Hubei Yihua, Zhongyida, and Xinnong seeing their shares rise to the limit. Additionally, photovoltaic concept stocks partially rebounded, with Qingyuan Co., Ltd. experiencing four consecutive boards and Three Gorges New Materials hitting its daily limit. Water conservancy and environmental protection stocks also saw changes in the afternoon, with United Water Affairs and Haitian shares hitting their daily limit. Meanwhile, longzi generation stocks continued to be active, with companies like Longzhou Shares and Longxing Chemical hitting their daily limit.

However, data element concept stocks collectively adjusted, with Shensangda A dropping to its limit. Overall, individual stocks fell more than they rose, with 4,400 stocks in the market experiencing a decline.

The turnover of the Shanghai and Shenzhen stock markets for the day was recorded at 609.9 billion, a 1.8 billion increase compared to the previous trading day. In terms of individual stocks, Yinbaoshan’s turnover was 3.493 billion yuan, leading the list, followed by leading shares like Jiangte Motor.

The fluctuating and declining market for the day has left investors and analysts wary of the future trajectory of the stock market.

Share this: Facebook

X

