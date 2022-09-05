



The major news to watch tonight are:

1. The central bank will cut the foreign exchange deposit reserve ratio by another 2 percentage points within this year, and the RMB will be pulled sharply. How will it affect the stock market and foreign exchange market?

2. An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.8 occurred in Luding, Sichuan. The state initiated a three-level response, and many listed companies responded

3. Russia shuts down “North Stream-1”! Europe suffered three killings of stock and debt exchanges, and German stocks fell 3% in the day

4. The central bank and other 4 ministries and commissions made a statement: implement a sound monetary policy to ensure the reasonable financing needs of real estate

5. After a lapse of two months, the National Development and Reform Commission plans to convene a meeting of large-scale pig companies, and the price of pigs rose by about 5% last week.

The following is the text of the Evening News:

1. The central bank will cut the foreign exchange deposit reserve ratio by another 2 percentage points within this year, and the RMB will be pulled sharply. How will it affect the stock market and foreign exchange market?

Importance: ★★★★

On the evening of September 5th, the central bank once again announced a foreign exchange “reserve reduction”!

The People’s Bank of China stated that in order to improve the ability of financial institutions to use foreign exchange funds, the People’s Bank of China has decided to reduce the foreign exchange deposit reserve ratio of financial institutions by 2 percentage points from September 15, 2022, that is, the foreign exchange deposit reserve ratio will be reduced from the current 8%. down to 6%.

After the announcement, the offshore RMB against the US dollar rose by nearly 200 basis points in the short-term, and the onshore RMB against the US dollar once rose by 100 points to 6.9306.

Impact on the stock market: Li Daxiao of Yingda Securities said that the central bank adjusts the foreign exchange deposit reserve ratio in a timely manner and improves the ability to use foreign exchange funds, which has a positive effect on the stability of the RMB exchange rate. expect. The move is good news for the stock market.

Impact on the foreign exchange market: Xie Yunliang, chief macro analyst at Cinda Securities, said that lowering the foreign exchange deposit reserve ratio will release some foreign exchange liquidity, increase the supply of US dollars in the foreign exchange market, and improve the willingness and ability of financial institutions to sell foreign exchange, thereby easing the pressure of RMB depreciation. This adjustment will release about 19 billion US dollars of foreign exchange liquidity, which is stronger than that in April.

2. An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.8 occurred in Luding, Sichuan. The state initiated a three-level response, and many listed companies responded

According to the China Earthquake Networks, at 12:52 on September 5, 2022, an earthquake of magnitude 6.8 occurred in Luding County, Ganzi Prefecture, Sichuan Province, with a focal depth of 16 kilometers. After receiving the report, the Office of the State Council Earthquake Relief Headquarters and the Emergency Management Department immediately launched the national earthquake emergency response level III, and the National Disaster Reduction Committee and the Emergency Management Department launched the national level IV disaster relief emergency response.

Tongwei, Fulin Seiko, Lutianhua, Shengxin Lithium Energy, Yahua Group, Kelun Pharmaceutical, Tianyuan Co., Ltd. and many other listed companies in Sichuan have normal production and operation, and the earthquake that day has little impact.

3. Russia shuts down “North Stream-1”! Europe suffered three killings of stock and debt exchanges, and German stocks fell 3% in the day

Importance: ★★★★

When Russia closed the “North Stream-1” natural gas pipeline, the European market fell collectively, and the three killings of stocks and bonds were staged!

European stocks fell sharply at the opening, with the European Stoxx 50 down 2.35%, Germany’s DAX down 2.82%, and Italy’s FTSE MIB down 2.37%. EU gas prices jumped 31%.

The yields of European government bonds also rose collectively: the ten-year British government bond exceeded 3%, the German bond yield rose to 1.5495%, and Italian and Spanish government bonds also rose.

In the foreign exchange market, the euro once depreciated to 0.9878, hitting a new low since 2002.

Comments: Energy is the foundation of all development. The most famous sentence is that oil is the blood of industry. Of course, natural gas is also very important for economic development. If there is no natural gas, let alone economic development, even the winter will not be able to survive!

4. The central bank and other 4 ministries and commissions made a statement: implement a sound monetary policy to ensure the reasonable financing needs of real estate

Importance: ★★★

On September 5, at the State Council’s regular policy briefing held by the State Council Information Office, the relevant persons in charge of the People’s Bank of China, the Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of Commerce, and the National Development and Reform Commission introduced the follow-up policy measures for the economic stabilization package.

The main points are as follows:

Central Bank: Implement a prudent monetary policy, do not flood, and do not overdraft the future

Central Bank: Guarantee the reasonable financing needs of real estate, and reasonably support rigid and improved housing needs

Central Bank: Guide financial institutions to transmit the effect of falling deposit interest rates to the loan side to reduce the cost of corporate financing and personal credit

Ministry of Commerce: Actively support the export of new energy vehicles and other key products to further promote consumption in key areas such as automobiles, home appliances, and household appliances

Ministry of Finance: Revitalize the stock of special debt limits for local governments to better leverage special bond funds

Development and Reform Commission: Urge all parties to seize the golden period of construction in the third quarter of this year to speed up the implementation of project construction

5. After a lapse of two months, the National Development and Reform Commission plans to convene a meeting of large-scale pig companies, and the price of pigs rose by about 5% last week.

Importance: ★★★

On September 5, a notice of the National Development and Reform Commission’s meeting on September 8 to analyze the supply and demand and price situation of the live pig market later this year, and to study measures to maintain the stable operation of the market, circulated on the Internet. The notice of the meeting was sent to relevant associations and breeding enterprises.

Comments: Last week, domestic live pig prices also rose significantly. According to data from China Pig Network, on September 2, the price of live pigs (external three yuan) was 23.56 yuan/kg, an increase of 4.99% compared with 22.44 yuan/kg on August 26. Xixuan has not even dared to buy and eat spare ribs recently!

6. Fuxing intends to cash out 3.2 billion,Fosun PharmaThe limit fell, institutions and foreign investors sold more than 200 million

Importance: ★★★

On September 2, Fosun Pharma announced that its controlling shareholder, Fosun Hi-Tech, plans to reduce its holdings of no more than 80,089,700 A shares, accounting for 3% of the company’s total share capital.

Affected by this news, Fosun Pharma fell by the limit on Monday, and its share price hit a new low; Fosun Pharma’s H shares opened down 5.98%, and as of the close, down 12.95%. After-hours Longhu list data shows that Shanghai Stock Connect sold 105 million yuan and bought 38.89 million yuan, and the two institutions sold 106 million yuan.

Comments: Recently, many big bosses have carried out cash-out operations, and some stock gods have reduced their holdings before.BYDand then Fosun Pharma reduced its holdings in Fosun Pharma, so the question is, who is injured? Answer: Investors who stand guard at high positions!

7. The exposure of super cattle scattered positions: Zhao Jianping’s positions were targeted by other cattle scattered, and Ge Weidong opened a new position

On the whole, Zhao Jianping is actively building positions. In the second quarter, a number of new technology companies, such as the newly entered Saiweidian, Yidong Electronics, and Ruide Intelligence, are all technology stocks. The only company that Ge Weidong has entered into the top ten tradable shareholders is a new stock, Delong Laser.

In addition, the following news is also worthy of attention:

8. Passenger Association: It is estimated that the wholesale sales of new energy passenger vehicle manufacturers in August is 625,000 units, an increase of about 100% year-on-year;

9. Leng Bing, deputy general manager of Guangzhou Futures Exchange: platinum and palladium futures will be launched as soon as possible, and industrial silicon futures will be launched within this year;

10. National Energy Administration: Encourage enterprises to adopt advanced technologies such as smart grid to improve the power system’s ability to accept photovoltaic power generation;

11. Shanghai Futures Exchange: Adjusted the transaction fee for intra-day liquidation of some nickel futures contracts to 60 yuan/lot;

12. Insulin lozenges may come out: the same as the injection effect.

1. Market Closed Calendar | Due to Labor Day, U.S. stocks will be closed for one day on September 5

Affected by the U.S. Labor Day holiday, the U.S. stock market was closed for one day on Monday (September 5). CME’s precious metals and U.S. crude oil contracts ended at 02:30 the next day Beijing time ahead of schedule, and ICE’s Brent crude oil futures contracts traded ahead of schedule in Beijing. The time ends at 01:30 the next day. U.S. stocks will open normally from September 6 (Tuesday).

The first Monday in September every year is Labor Day in the United States, which is part of the last long weekend of summer, and people across the country can rest for three consecutive days. Labor Day in the United States began in 1894 and is usually celebrated with family reunions and parades by unionized workers.

2. Britain faces grim economic reality as its third female prime minister takes office

On the 5th, British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss defeated former Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak to become the new leader and prime minister of the Conservative Party. Truss also became Britain’s third female prime minister after Margaret Thatcher and Theresa May.

3. OPEC+ representative: OPEC+ agrees to cut production by 100,000 barrels per day in October

OPEC+ agreed to a token output cut in October as it seeks to stabilize global oil markets. The economic downturn triggered the longest slump in oil prices in two years.

In a statement, OPEC+ said the alliance would cut output by 100,000 barrels per day in October, bringing crude supplies back to August levels. Following Monday’s online meeting, OPEC+ also stressed in its final communiqué that it is willing to convene another ministerial meeting at any time, if necessary, in response to market developments. The alliance’s next meeting is scheduled for October 5.

The self-selected brother combed the investment opportunities that the market was concerned about and found that autopilot, home appliances and other sectors received attention.

1. Shanghai: Commercialization of L4 vehicles in limited areas by 2025

Importance: ★★★

The General Office of the Shanghai Municipal People’s Government issued the Implementation Plan for Accelerating the Innovation and Development of Intelligent and Connected Vehicles in Shanghai. More than 70% of vehicles with highly autonomous driving functions (level 4 and above) are commercialized in limited areas and specific scenarios.

Tencent’s self-selected stocks have sorted out the net profit growth rate of the self-driving concept stocks for you. Among them, Shenglu Communications and Jingu shares have a net profit growth rate of more than 10 times, Jingwei Hengrun-W, Changan Automobile, and BYD are all over 2 times.

2. The Ministry of Commerce further promotes the release of stocks favored by consumer institutions in key areas such as home appliances

After the market close on the 5th, consumer industries such as home appliances ushered in a positive boost. Assistant Minister of Commerce Li Fei said that China will actively support the export of key products such as new energy vehicles, and further promote consumption in key areas such as automobiles, home appliances, and home furnishing. Previously, Midea Group and Gree Electric Appliances, the leading white appliance companies, both disclosed their semi-annual reports, and their performance in the second quarter both rebounded to varying degrees.

Tencent’s self-selected stocks have sorted out the ranking of home appliance stocks that have received institutional buy ratings this year, among whichHaier Smart HomeXinbao Co., Ltd., and Supor are clearly leading, with 85, 75, and 75 companies respectively. Robam Electric, Midea Group, and Sanhua Zhikong all exceed 60.

However, from the perspective of the rise and fall of the relevant stocks during the year, most of them fell sharply, and most fell by more than 20%.

In addition, the following sections are also worthy of attention:

3. Shanghai: Scientific planning, appropriate advance layout and construction of charging and swapping facilities;

4. A breakthrough in photovoltaic cells! New ferroelectric lead-free materials are expected to make manufacturing easier and cheaper;

5. Replace lithium battery? Chongqing University “Magnesium Battery” won the international “Magnesium Future Technology Award”;

6. In 2022, the “5G+Industrial Internet” on-site work meeting will be held in Ningbo;

7. The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs has solicited public comments on the “Administrative Measures for the Registration of Veterinary Drugs (Draft for Comments)”.

On the positive side, the self-selected brother reminded that the Liyang chip has completed the world’s first Beidou short message SoC chip, etc.; on the negative side, it is concerned that the net profit of Tongwei Co., Ltd. during the blackout period is expected to decrease by 753 million yuan, etc.

Positive announcement

1. Liyang chip: The world’s first Beidou short message SoC chip has recently completed the development of the test plan and entered the mass production stage.

2. Lifan Technology: In August, the sales volume of new energy vehicles was 3,375; the cumulative sales of new energy vehicles this year were 19,435, a year-on-year increase of 18,063.55%.

3、GAC Group: The sales volume of new energy vehicles in August was 30,443, a year-on-year increase of 137.61%.

4. SAIC Motor: The total sales volume of complete vehicles in August was 512,081 units, a year-on-year increase of 12.94%.

5. Tenglong Co., Ltd.: Become a gas-liquid separator supplier for a well-known new energy OEM, with a total life cycle of about 75 million yuan and a life cycle of about 7 years.

Negative announcement

1. Tongwei Co., Ltd.: Preliminary calculation, during the period of power blackout, it is estimated that the net profit attributable to shareholders of listed companies will be reduced by about 753 million yuan

2. Muyuan Stock: The average sales price of commercial pigs in August was 20.94 yuan/kg, down 1.83% from July 2022.

3. JOVO Energy: fluctuations in international natural gas prices have not had a significant impact on the company’s operations.

4. Yongxing Materials: negotiate with CATL to terminate the Joint Venture Agreement, and both parties will seek other cooperation methods according to the actual situation.

5. Yijing Optoelectronics: Xun Jianhua plans to reduce its holdings by no more than 5.71%.

6. Dewell: Shareholders plan to reduce their holdings by no more than 3%.

7. Watson Bio: Zhang Li, secretary of the board of directors, was placed under investigation for personal reasons.

8. Anyuan Coal Industry: Three pairs of coal mines in Fengcheng area were shut down due to the over-limit accident of carbon monoxide.

This article is compiled from “Tencent Selected Stocks”; Zhitong Finance Editor: Zhao Jinbin.

Open a stock account to enjoy benefits, deposit 188 yuan in red envelopes, 100% winning!

