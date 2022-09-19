(Original title: The operation of A-share express delivery companies continued to pick up, and SF Holding’s main indicators rose in August)

On the evening of September 19, the four major express delivery companies, SF Express, YTO Express, Yunda Express and Shentong Express Co., Ltd., released the express service operation data in August. Judging from the latest operating data, the top express listed companies have achieved year-on-year growth in key indicators of operating income and single-ticket revenue. In terms of business volume indicators, only Yunda shares decreased slightly compared with the same period last year, and the other three express delivery companies all rebounded year-on-year.

First of all, let’s look at the express delivery leader SF Holding. In the express logistics business, SF Holding’s express logistics business achieved operating income of 14.7 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 10.47%; business volume was 942 million tickets, a year-on-year increase of 9.15%; single ticket income was 15.61 yuan, A year-on-year increase of 1.23%.

In addition, benefiting from the consolidation of Kerry Logistics, SF Holding has continued its previous high growth trend in the supply chain and international business sectors, which are also its second largest business after express delivery. In August, SF’s supply chain and international business achieved operating income of 7.188 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 332.75%.

The total revenue of SF Holding in the above two business segments was 21.888 billion yuan, a total increase of 46.23% year-on-year. The company stated that there are two main reasons: First, the express logistics business has maintained steady growth. The growth rate of operating income and business volume is higher than the overall level of the express delivery industry. Among them, the express delivery has maintained good growth, the product structure is healthy, and the single ticket revenue has increased year-on-year. The second is to merge the related business income of Kerry Logistics.

Looking at the operating performance of Tongda A-share companies, on the revenue side, YTO, Yunda and Shentong all achieved year-on-year growth in revenue. Among them, Shentong Express has the fastest growth rate. The company’s express service business income in August was 2.962 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 66.36%; Yuantong Express followed, with express product income of 3.830 billion yuan in the month, a year-on-year increase of 30.44%; Yunda’s express business income was A year-on-year increase of 24.81% to 3.904 billion yuan.

On the volume side, both Shentong Express and YTO Express achieved growth in business volume. Among them, Shentong Express completed a business volume of 1.226 billion tickets in August, a year-on-year increase of 34.26%; YTO Express completed a business volume of 1.52 billion tickets in a month, a year-on-year increase of 10.14%; Yunda Co., Ltd. has not yet turned positive in terms of business volume growth, and its business was completed in August The number of votes was 1.488 billion, a year-on-year decrease of 2.43%.

In addition, due to the fact that the express delivery industry has shifted from a price war to a service war this year, the single ticket price of the leading express delivery companies continues to show a recovery trend.

In terms of single-ticket revenue in August, the three Tongda companies all achieved double-digit growth over the same period last year. Among them, Yunda’s express service revenue in August was the highest, reaching 2.62 yuan, a year-on-year increase of 27.8%; the single-ticket revenue of Yuantong Express and Shentong Express were 2.52 yuan and 2.42 yuan, respectively, with a year-on-year growth rate of 18.43% and 24.10%.

From the perspective of industry-wide data, data from the State Post Bureau shows that in August, the business volume of national express delivery service enterprises completed 9.43 billion pieces, a year-on-year increase of 4.9%; business income reached 88.39 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 5.2%.

Overall, despite the impact of the epidemic in the Yiwu region, known as the “industry vane”, the express delivery industry has shown strong growth resilience. At the same time, the head effect of express delivery companies is still obvious. The business volume and business income of SF Holding, YTO Express and Shentong Express have increased significantly in the two indicators above the industry level.

Looking back at the industry’s operation since the beginning of this year, the domestic express delivery industry once encountered a major challenge from the epidemic, but after experiencing the test in March and April, the whole industry began to rebound in May. Earlier data from the semi-annual report also showed that the listed A-share express delivery companies achieved profitability in the first half of this year, and their net profit increased year-on-year.

Talking about the growth prospects of the industry, SF Holding said in a recent survey by a reception organization that in recent years, regulatory authorities and various peers have been committed to promoting the high-quality development of the logistics industry, building a new development pattern with better services, and shifting from focusing on the price dimension in the past. Paying more attention to the high-quality development of the industry, the company has confidence in the long-term improvement of the fundamentals of the industry. In addition, it can be seen from the industry competition pattern that the competition priority of traditional market share has declined, and everyone is paying more attention to product stratification and product innovation, including express delivery to the sea that the State Administration calls and encourages.