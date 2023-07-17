A-Share Indexes Decline as Multiple Sectors Experience Price Drops, while Virtual Power Plants and 3D Printing Concepts Gain Momentum

Major A-share indexes fell collectively, with the Shanghai Index falling 1.19% and the Shenzhen Component Index falling 0.88%. Nearly 3,400 stocks in the two markets also fell. However, the concept of virtual power plants led to a rise in certain stocks. Canaan Smart and Jicheng Electronics rose by the limit, while Wansheng Smart rose by more than 15%. The concept of 3D printing also gained strength with stocks like Amsky, Golden Orange, Teller, and Changjiang Materials rising by the daily limit. Nanfeng shares rose by more than 13%. Other sectors at the forefront of the price increase list included power grid equipment, state-owned assets cloud, DRG/DIP, environmental protection, and chicken concept. On the other hand, gaming, small metals, CRO, millimeter wave, automotive integrated die-casting, and human brain engineering performed poorly, leading to the market downturn.

The total turnover of the two cities in half a day was 527.1 billion. A total of 24 stocks had a daily limit, and another 22 stocks once touched the daily limit, resulting in a closing rate of 52.17%. In terms of sectors, power grid concept stocks saw higher fluctuations, with Canaan Smart and Jicheng Electronics hitting the daily limit. 3D printing concept stocks also opened higher, with Amsky and Golden Orange hitting the daily limit.

In terms of industry funds, a net inflow of 210 million yuan was seen in power grid equipment. Semiconductors and games saw a net outflow, with semiconductors experiencing an outflow of 1.74 billion yuan. The top individual stock in terms of turnover was People.cn with a transaction value of 4.559 billion yuan, followed by Zhongji InnoLight with a transaction value of 4.302 billion yuan.

In other news, the Hong Kong Stock Exchange suspended trading for the whole day due to Typhoon “Terry”. China‘s Bureau of Statistics reported that GDP grew by 5.5% year-on-year in the first half of the year, with a growth rate of 6.3% in the second quarter. The People’s Bank of China launched a 103 billion yuan MLF and a 33 billion yuan open market reverse repurchase operation to maintain liquidity in the banking system. Discussions surrounding a potential reduction in stock mortgage interest rates have also been sparked by recent statements from Zou Lan, director of the Monetary Policy Department of the People’s Bank of China. Intel and other shareholders announced plans to reduce their holdings of interconnect chip giants by nearly 2 billion yuan. Well-known fund managers such as Qiu Dongrong, Shi Cheng, and Liu Yuanhai have maintained a “high position” operation and expressed optimism for the structural market of technology stocks in the second half of the year. Additionally, the medical and health sector has attracted the attention of institutions, with Fidelity, Goldman Sachs, Sequoia, and CEIBS actively exploring investment opportunities in the industry. The reducer sector in the robot industry chain has also seen accelerated development, with many listed companies increasing their involvement in the track.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

