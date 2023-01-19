© Reuters. A-share market closes: foreign capital buys about 10 billion strong, Shanghai Composite Index opens lower and closes higher



Investing.com – On Thursday (19th), thanks to the strong buying of foreign capital, the collective rise, the Shanghai Composite Index opened lower and moved higher, and the Science and Technology 50 Index rose by 1.7%, the highest closing level since November last year .

The turnover increased slightly. Today, the turnover of the A shares and the two markets was 687 billion yuan, compared with 635.8 billion yuan in the previous trading day. Foreign capital continued to buy heavily and net bought for 12 consecutive days. The net purchase of northbound funds today was about 9.393 billion, and the net inflow was 11.550 billion.

As of market close:

Up 0.49%, to close at 3240.28 points;

Up 0.87%, to close at 11913.26 points;

Up 1.08%, to close at 2571.44 points;

Up 1.68%, to close at 1023.65 points;

At the time of writing, it was down 0.10% at 13,904.0 points.

On the board, IT, software, and electronics stocks continued to rise, while securities, semiconductors, defense and military industries, and smart transportation concept stocks were also among the top gainers, while hotels, catering, and education were the top losers.

Guo Yiming, an analyst at Jufeng Investment Consulting, said, “According to the general rule, the overall market shrinks before the festival, and the index fluctuations are not large, and more will maintain a volatile pattern. Judging from the situation in the second half of the year, the market has basically continued to shrink in the past. However, what is slightly different is that, driven by foreign capital as a whole, the market sentiment continues to rise, and the index shows strong resilience, and its vitality remains undiminished.”

Market news:

China reduced its holdings of U.S. debt for the third consecutive month, and its holdings hit another record2010year5new low

According to reports, according to the November 2022 International Capital Flows Report (TIC) released by the U.S. Department of the Treasury, China has reduced its holdings of U.S. Treasury bonds for the third consecutive month. .

