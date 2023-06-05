A-share market closes: Shanghai Composite Index rises slightly by 0.07%, is it not as attractive to foreign capital as other markets in the world? Provided by Investing.com

© Reuters. A-share market closes: Shanghai Composite Index slightly up 0.07% Is it not as attractive to foreign capital as other markets in the world?



Investing.com – On Monday (5th), most stocks fell. The ChiNext Index fell more than 1%, the Shenzhen Component Index fell 0.47%, but the Shanghai Composite Index rose slightly by 0.07%. Among them, the Shenzhen Component Index and the ChiNext Index were in the doldrums throughout the day, and the Shanghai Composite Index finished high and fell back in the morning market.

Market enthusiasm and turnover have cooled down at the same time. Today’s A-share market turnover was 873 billion yuan, compared with 940.6 billion yuan in the previous trading day. Foreign capital sold again, with a net sale of 1.215 billion northbound funds today and a net inflow of 933 million yuan.

As of market close:

Up 0.07%, to close at 3232.44 points;

Down 0.47%, to close at 10946.08 points;

It fell 1.39% to close at 2202.14 points;

It fell 0.15% to close at 1051.73 points;

At the time of writing, it fell 0.93% to 12,468.5 points.

On the board, kitchen and bathroom appliances, farming, liquor, CRO concept stocks, and photovoltaic new energy stocks were the top losers, while scenic spot tourism, VR/MR concept stocks, games, and ChatGPT concept stocks were the top gainers.

Liquor stocks fell, Shede Liquor (SS:) fell by the limit, Wuliangye (SZ:) fell 1.61%, Luzhou Laojiao (SZ:) fell 2.57%, and Kweichow Moutai (SS:) fell 0.34%.

CRO concept stocks fell, WuXi AppTec (SS:) fell 2.58%, Pharmaron (SZ:) fell 4.62%, and Tigermed (SZ:) fell 3.15%.

Breeding stocks fell, Wen’s shares (SZ:) fell 2.79%, Shunxin Agriculture (SZ:) fell 4.51%, Tangrenshen (SZ:) fell 3.77%, Yisheng shares (SZ:) fell 3.61%.

Analysts believe that the prospect of A shares is still uncertain. Although Guo Yiming, an analyst at Jufeng Investment Consulting, believes that “in the short term, multiple positive signals have emerged under the continuous adjustment of the index, with the expectation of incremental policies and the recovery of the market’s focus, the stage of bottoming and rebound may have begun.”

However, he also pointed out that “the recovery of internal fundamentals remains to be seen and under the uncertainty of overseas risks, the overall room for recovery here should lower expectations.”

At the same time, Soochow Securities pointed out that compared with other markets, the lagging performance of A shares has weakened the attractiveness of foreign capital. “After speaking with some overseas investors, we feel that,In addition to worries about geopolitics and economic growth, these investors’ greatest inner pressure comes from the comparison between Chinese assets and overseas stock markets. Globally, except for very few micromarkets, such as Türkiye,Most of the world‘s stock market indices have had decent positive returns this year。」

Editor: Liu Chuan