Home » A-share market closes: Shanghai Composite Index rises slightly by 0.28%, analysis indicates that the market is close to the bottom and the adjustment is expected to end Provided by Investing.com
Business

A-share market closes: Shanghai Composite Index rises slightly by 0.28%, analysis indicates that the market is close to the bottom and the adjustment is expected to end Provided by Investing.com

by admin
A-share market closes: Shanghai Composite Index rises slightly by 0.28%, analysis indicates that the market is close to the bottom and the adjustment is expected to end Provided by Investing.com

© Reuters. A-share market closes: Shanghai Composite Index rises slightly by 0.28%, analysis indicates that the market is close to the bottom and the adjustment is expected to end

Investing.com – On Monday (29th), most of the major stock indexes fell. The Shanghai Composite Index closed slightly higher and fluctuated throughout the day. The Shenzhen Component Index and the ChiNext Index continued to decline, of which the ChiNext Index fell by more than 1%.

Today, the turnover of A shares in the two markets was 920.8 billion yuan, which was 820.5 billion yuan in the previous trading day. The selling momentum of foreign capital has been suspended. Today, the net purchase of northbound funds is 1.437 billion, and the net inflow is 3.477 billion. It has been sold sharply for three consecutive days.

As of market close:

  • Up 0.28%, to close at 3221.45 points;
  • Down 0.80%, to close at 10822.09 points;
  • It fell 1.14% to close at 2203.84 points;
  • fell 0.99% to close at 1028.38 points;
  • At the time of writing, it was down 0.36% at 12,506.0 points.

On the board, photovoltaics, automobiles, real estate, and Internet e-commerce stocks were among the top losers, while brain-computer interface concept stocks, electric power, CPO concept stocks, video games, and reporting stocks rose.

CICC Research believes that A-shares initially show the characteristics of bottoming. The agency stated that, in combination with the current domestic economic environment and external disturbances, before there are obvious positive factors to catalyze, the decline in short-term investor risk appetite may continue to affect asset price performance, but the rapid decline in the index has already led to preliminary hints from some indicators The characteristics of the bottom include: 1) The forward price-earnings ratio of the Shanghai and Shenzhen 300 Index has returned to 10X (the historical average is 11.5X-12.5X); 2) The interest rate of the 10-year treasury bond has recently fallen to 2.69%, which is close to the stock market stage at the end of October last year Position at the bottom period; 3) Recently, the daily turnover of the two cities has fallen below 800 billion yuan, and the turnover rate corresponding to the free market value has fallen below 2%, which has entered the bottom area of ​​the A-share historical turnover rate (1%-2%) ); 4) Recently, the issuance of new funds has been sluggish, and IPOs have also broken again. The above are often some of the characteristics of the bottom of the A-share history.

See also  Expanding space, practicing internal skills, and adding kinetic energy-my country's foreign trade continues to maintain a stable and positive momentum-China Daily

China International Finance Securities also stated that the market adjustment is coming to an end, and the upward logic has not changed. Analysts believe that in terms of upward logic, the Fed’s tightening and easing is the general trend, and domestic new industry trends and policies dominate the market trend. In terms of market structure, the positions of private equity funds are at the lower median, major shareholders have not significantly reduced their holdings, and the index turnover rate and trend have not deviated significantly, which means that the market is still in the middle of the upward trend.

【Maximize investment income, join InvestingPro, accurately grasp the opportunity, and capture the market trend! Try it now with a 7-day free trial. 】

recommended readingread

Editor: Liu Chuan

You may also like

Piazza Affari opens in sharp decline, thud of...

Bayer shares: Why shareholders are counting on the...

Meloni and 007, after the preview of Affari...

A-share market closes: Shanghai Composite Index rebounds 3,200...

Investing with the billionaires – family offices on...

Benetton, 95 million coupons from the Northern Galaxy:...

Wealth: This makes you one of the richest...

Bower & Wilkins brings the perfect sound to...

4 Lighthouses To Be Auctioned From $10,000 In...

Goldman Sachs towards third round of layoffs. The...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy