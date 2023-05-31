A-share market closes: Shanghai Composite Index rises slightly by 0.28%, analysis indicates that the market is close to the bottom and the adjustment is expected to end Provided by Investing.com

© Reuters. A-share market closes: Shanghai Composite Index rises slightly by 0.28%, analysis indicates that the market is close to the bottom and the adjustment is expected to end



Investing.com – On Monday (29th), most of the major stock indexes fell. The Shanghai Composite Index closed slightly higher and fluctuated throughout the day. The Shenzhen Component Index and the ChiNext Index continued to decline, of which the ChiNext Index fell by more than 1%.

Today, the turnover of A shares in the two markets was 920.8 billion yuan, which was 820.5 billion yuan in the previous trading day. The selling momentum of foreign capital has been suspended. Today, the net purchase of northbound funds is 1.437 billion, and the net inflow is 3.477 billion. It has been sold sharply for three consecutive days.

As of market close:

Up 0.28%, to close at 3221.45 points;

Down 0.80%, to close at 10822.09 points;

It fell 1.14% to close at 2203.84 points;

fell 0.99% to close at 1028.38 points;

At the time of writing, it was down 0.36% at 12,506.0 points.

On the board, photovoltaics, automobiles, real estate, and Internet e-commerce stocks were among the top losers, while brain-computer interface concept stocks, electric power, CPO concept stocks, video games, and reporting stocks rose.

CICC Research believes that A-shares initially show the characteristics of bottoming. The agency stated that, in combination with the current domestic economic environment and external disturbances, before there are obvious positive factors to catalyze, the decline in short-term investor risk appetite may continue to affect asset price performance, but the rapid decline in the index has already led to preliminary hints from some indicators The characteristics of the bottom include: 1) The forward price-earnings ratio of the Shanghai and Shenzhen 300 Index has returned to 10X (the historical average is 11.5X-12.5X); 2) The interest rate of the 10-year treasury bond has recently fallen to 2.69%, which is close to the stock market stage at the end of October last year Position at the bottom period; 3) Recently, the daily turnover of the two cities has fallen below 800 billion yuan, and the turnover rate corresponding to the free market value has fallen below 2%, which has entered the bottom area of ​​the A-share historical turnover rate (1%-2%) ); 4) Recently, the issuance of new funds has been sluggish, and IPOs have also broken again. The above are often some of the characteristics of the bottom of the A-share history.

China International Finance Securities also stated that the market adjustment is coming to an end, and the upward logic has not changed. Analysts believe that in terms of upward logic, the Fed’s tightening and easing is the general trend, and domestic new industry trends and policies dominate the market trend. In terms of market structure, the positions of private equity funds are at the lower median, major shareholders have not significantly reduced their holdings, and the index turnover rate and trend have not deviated significantly, which means that the market is still in the middle of the upward trend.

