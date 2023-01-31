© Reuters. A-share market closes: Shanghai Composite Index shrinks and falls, but foreign investors continue to buy more than 10 billion Analysts continue to be optimistic about the market outlook



Investing.com – On Tuesday (31st), shrinking volume fell, ChiNext Index fell by more than 1%, Shanghai Composite Index fell slightly by 0.4%. , while the previous trading day was 1,062.1 billion yuan. However, foreign capital continued to buy in a large amount. The net purchase of northbound funds today was 10.144 billion, and the net inflow was 13.018 billion.

As of market close:

It fell 0.42% to close at 3255.67 points;

It fell 0.80% to close at 12001.27 points;

It fell 1.26% to close at 2580.84 points;

fell 1.67%, to close at 1014.36 points;

At the time of writing, it was down 0.79% at 13,954.0 points.

On the board, perovskite battery concept stocks led the rise, the real estate sector soared in the afternoon, education stocks generally rose, and the photovoltaic sector continued to rise. Attraction tourism, medicine, and semiconductor chips led the decline. However, individual stocks rose or fell less, with 3007 stocks rising and 1956 stocks falling.

Chip stocks fell, North Huachuang (SZ:) fell 4.03%, GigaDevice (SS:) fell 5.53%, Montage Technology (SS:) fell 7.40%, and Ziguang Guowei (SZ:) fell 2.69%. According to reports, the US government will prohibit US companies from supplying any products to Huawei.

However, China‘s official data showed that in January, both China and the United States rebounded sharply, returning to above the line of dryness and prosperity, and their performance was stronger than market expectations, which strengthened people’s confidence in economic recovery.

Guo Yiming, an analyst at Jufeng Investment Consulting, said, “Economic recovery is self-evident for the benefit of the stock market. Whether it is from recession to recovery, or ushering in a real recovery, it is positive and bullish for the stock market. premise.”

Everbright Securities also said, “The bottoming out of economic data will be the basis for the mid-term performance of the market. After that, the recovery of corporate profits will gradually be verified, and the market will usher in a mid-term volatile upward range.”

