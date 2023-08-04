A-Share Market Strengthens as Brokerage Stocks Surge and TMT Track Stocks Regain Activity

A-share market opens higher, brokerage sector strengthens, turnover exceeds 90 billion yuan in half a trading day

On Friday morning, the A-share market opened higher and saw a sharp increase during the intraday session. However, the gains narrowed for a while before rebounding near the close of the morning session. The brokerage sector, known as the “bull market standard bearer,” continued to rise, with increased transaction volume. The turnover in the morning exceeded 90 billion yuan, and it is highly likely that the full-day turnover of the brokerage sector will exceed 100 billion yuan. The TMT track stocks, which have been quiet for a while, also became active again.

Hong Kong stock market rises further, Maoyan Entertainment soars over 18%

In the Hong Kong stock market, there was also a further rise in the morning session. The overall trading atmosphere was good, with Maoyan Entertainment seeing a surge of over 18% during the intraday session.

Brokerage stocks rise again, turnover exceeds 90 billion yuan in half a day

The brokerage sector in the A-share market witnessed a sharp rise again in the morning session. Capital Securities, Cinda Securities, and Harbin Investment Holdings hit their daily limit. It is noteworthy that the turnover of the brokerage sector has exceeded 90 billion yuan in just half a trading day in the morning. This indicates a significant increase compared to just 10 days ago when the turnover was less than 10 billion yuan. The continuous rise in turnover suggests growing participation in the brokerage sector and the possibility of the turnover for the whole day exceeding 100 billion yuan.

China Settlement and Clearing Co. plans to reduce minimum settlement reserve payment ratio

China Securities Depository and Clearing Co., Ltd. (China Settlement and Clearing Co., Ltd.) announced plans to further reduce the minimum settlement reserve payment ratio for stock business beginning in October 2023. The ratio will be lowered from the current 16% to an average of nearly 13%. The reduction will be based on differentiated arrangements, with different payment ratios set according to settlement participants’ fund receipts and payments. The purpose of the reduction is to improve the efficiency and refined management level of settlement reserves, as well as release liquidity in the market. This move is expected to attract domestic and foreign capital, promote the recovery of the stock market, and boost investor confidence.

Maoyan Entertainment issues positive profit forecast

Maoyan Entertainment experienced a significant increase in its stock price following the release of a positive profit forecast announcement. The company estimates that its revenue for the first half of 2023 will range from approximately RMB 2.15 billion to RMB 2.25 billion, representing a year-on-year increase of approximately 80.5% to 88.9%. The profit attributable to owners of the company is expected to range from approximately RMB 380 million to RMB 430 million, a year-on-year increase of approximately 150.2% to 183.1%. The positive profit forecast is attributed to the recovery of domestic consumption and the strong support of national policies in the entertainment industry.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

