A-share mid-day review: Shanghai index rose more than 1%, bank stocks performed “China Special Evaluation” spearhead CITIC Bank’s daily limit_Stock Channel_证券星星

(Original title: A-share mid-day review: Shanghai index rose by more than 1%, bank stocks performed “China Special Evaluation” spear, CITIC Bank’s daily limit)

Gelonghui, May 8丨The three major indexes closed up at noon. The Shanghai Index rose by 1.56%, the Shenzhen Component Index rose by 0.31%, and the ChiNext Index rose by 0.01%. The Shanghai and Shenzhen stock markets rose by 2,544 shares and fell by 2,190 shares. The amount was 738.4 billion, and the net purchase of Beijing was 2.637 billion yuan.

On the disk, the stocks of banks and other medium and special valuation concept stocks rose sharply, and many stocks rose by the limit; institutions were optimistic about the valuation restoration, and the banking sector was the largest gainer. China CITIC Bank and Bank of China both rose by the limit in the intraday session, and the stock price of China CITIC Bank hit an 8-year high; education The Ministry of Foreign Affairs recently issued a notice on the budget for the modern vocational education quality improvement plan in 2023. Education stocks soared, Xueda Education, and Guoxin Culture rose by the daily limit; it was reported that China‘s AI, semiconductor and other fields may face a comprehensive investment ban in the United States, and the semiconductor sector The State Council executive meeting deployed to speed up the construction of charging infrastructure, and charging piles and automobile concept stocks rose together, and Arte rose by more than 7%; the price increase of Pien Tze Huang drove the collective popularity of Chinese medicine stocks, and Pien Tze Huang closed the daily limit; released a large cognitive model, and the University of Science and Technology Xunfei daily limit.

In addition, the collective stock holdings of funds collapsed collectively, and China CDFG hit a new low in the stage; CPO concept stocks fell, and Cambridge Technology hit the limit for 2 consecutive days; North Huachuang fell 4% after being reduced by large funds.