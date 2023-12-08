A-share midday review: Suzhou Keda (603660.SH) and other AI concept stocks continue to be active, with more than 3,100 shares rising in the two cities – Mobile Finance

AI Concept Stocks Active in A-Share Market

On December 8, 2023, the A-share market experienced a shock and rebound in early trading, with all three major indexes rising slightly. The market saw AI concept stocks continue to be active, with more than 3,100 shares rising in both the Shanghai and Shenzhen stock exchanges.

Suzhou Keda (603660.SH) and Wangda Software were among the active AI concept stocks, reaching their daily limit. Additionally, Tengjing Technology and other CPO direction stocks remained strong, with Tengjing Technology reaching its daily limit of 20CM. Other stocks such as Tianfu Communications and Zhongji InnoLight also saw significant rises of more than 10%.

The computing power concept stocks were also on the rise, with Industrial Fii hitting the limit and Inspur Information rising by more than 5%. Gas stocks fluctuated and strengthened, with Nanjing Utilities and Shengtong Energy hitting the limit. The semiconductor sector saw a rebound, with Osconn and Junya Technology hitting the limit and Haiguang Information rising by nearly 10%.

However, there were also declines in the market, with many high-priced stocks falling sharply, including Tianwei Video and Only Education. The trading sector also fluctuated lower, with Soho Hongye falling by the limit. The real estate and textile/clothing sectors also weakened, with Zhujiang Shares and Mercury Home Textiles falling by more than 5%. The automobiles, chicken concepts, and grain concepts were among the top losers.

By midday closing, the Shanghai Stock Exchange Index rose 0.43% to 2,978 points, the Shenzhen Component Index rose 0.56%, and the ChiNext Index rose 0.54%. The two cities saw a half-day turnover of 564.1 billion yuan, with northbound funds buying a net 421 million yuan.

It is important to note that this information is generated by AI and should be used for reference only, as it does not constitute investment advice. The financial community warns that the stock market is risky, and investors should exercise caution when making investment decisions.

