A-share pre-market broadcast | Nvidia (NVDA.US) has entered the trillion-dollar market capitalization “circle of friends” and many concept stocks responded to the partnership AI bull stocks soared 33%_Sina Finance_Sina.com

1. Support the development of artificial intelligence! Beijing and Shanghai have issued 3 important documents in succession to sort out the relevant industrial chain

Importance: ★★★★★

On Tuesday, Beijing and Shanghai successively issued support policies for artificial intelligence. For Beijing, they are “Several Measures of Beijing to Promote the Innovation and Development of General Artificial Intelligence” and “Beijing’s Implementation Plan for Accelerating the Construction of a Globally Influential Artificial Intelligence Innovation Source (2023-2025)”. The document proposes that by 2025, the scale of the core industry of artificial intelligence will reach 300 billion yuan, continue to maintain a growth rate of more than 10%, and the scale of the radiation industry will exceed 1 trillion yuan.

The Shanghai Municipal Development and Reform Commission issued “Several Policies and Measures in Shanghai to Strengthen Support for the Development of Private Investment”. Among them, it is proposed to give full play to the guiding role of artificial intelligence innovation and development projects, and support private enterprises to participate in the construction of artificial intelligence infrastructure such as data and computing power.

In terms of artificial intelligence chips, according to Huaxi Securities, my country’s AI chip manufacturers include Cambrian, Haiguang Information and other companies;

In terms of large-scale models, the main domestic large-scale models compiled by Huaxi Securities include A-share companies such as Yuncong Technology, HKUST Xunfei, Kunlun Wanwei, and Inspur Information.

In terms of computing power, the computing power industry chain organized by Huatai Securities involves multiple branch industries such as servers, switches, storage devices, and optical communications.

2. Nvidia has entered the trillion-dollar market capitalization “circle of friends” and many concept stocks responded to the partnership

Importance: ★★★★

Overnight, Nvidia closed up about 3%, and its market value once reached $1 trillion during the session. The stock has soared about 180% this year. In contrast, Nvidia’s A-share related concept stocks also rose sharply. On May 30, Jinbaize’s 20cm daily limit for 4 consecutive trading days, and Hongbo’s 10% daily limit for 4 consecutive trading days.

At present, many related companies have responded to the cooperative relationship with NVIDIA through announcements or investor interaction platforms. Jingwang Electronics said that the company has in-depth cooperation with Nvidia in the fields of computing power, automatic driving, and graphics cards; Aoshikang said that the company has provided PCB series products to Nvidia through the supply system; Bojie shares said that the company’s products The inspection in the GPU field is mainly board-level inspection, and there is a cooperation order with Nvidia, and the amount is not large.

3. Qin Gang met with Tesla CEO Musk

Importance: ★★★★

On May 30, 2023, State Councilor and Foreign Minister Qin Gang met with Tesla CEO Musk in Beijing. Qin Gang said that China is committed to creating a better market-oriented, legalized and internationalized business environment for companies from all over the world. A healthy, stable and constructive Sino-US relationship is not only beneficial to both countries, but also beneficial to the world.

Musk said that the Chinese people are hardworking and intelligent, and China‘s development achievements are taken for granted. The interests of the United States and China are intertwined, like Siamese twins, who are inseparable from each other. Tesla opposes “decoupling and breaking chains”, and is willing to continue to expand its business in China and share China‘s development opportunities.

In addition, on the afternoon of May 30, a photo of Musk meeting with Zeng Yuqun, chairman of Ningde Times, the global leader in power batteries, was also circulated on the Internet platform. According to industry analysts, the meeting between Musk and Zeng Yuqun may include the supply of energy storage cells for the Shanghai Energy Storage Super Factory, the future cooperation in building a battery factory in North America, and the supply of power batteries.

4. C3.ai surged 33% to lead the US stock AI sector, what happened?

Importance: ★★★

US AI concept stocks collectively rose on Tuesday. Among them, C3.ai closed up more than 33.4%, leading AI stocks. Since the beginning of this year, C3.ai’s stock price has risen by nearly 300%.

On Tuesday, C3.ai announced that its generative AI tool, originally launched in February, is now available on the AWS Marketplace. The move will help speed up the company’s procurement and HR workflows, giving customers quick access to AI expertise synthesized by C3.ai and AWS with just a few clicks, the company said.

5. Bottom-hunting signal? Self-purchase by fund companies! Investors: The market welcomes the opportunity for layout on the left

Importance: ★★★

On May 30, Southern Asset Management announced that based on confidence in the long-term healthy and stable development of China‘s capital market, relevant fund managers of Southern Asset Management have recently purchased related fund products of the company. On the whole, the recent market volatility has been obvious, which has greatly reduced the investment enthusiasm of the Christians. Fund companies made their own purchases to show their confidence in the market outlook with real money and platinum. The industry expects that more fund companies will join the ranks in the future.

Comments: A number of public offerings said that although the market has been turbulent in recent days, there is limited room for A-share corrections. For medium and long-term investors, it is already possible to take advantage of the market decline to carry out left-side layout.

6. Urgent reminder for big bull stocks that doubled in 4 days: did not supply to Nvidia, stay away from extreme market conditions

Importance: ★★★

Jinbaize announced on the evening of May 30 that some media recently reported information about the company’s “Nvidia concept” and “CPO concept”. After self-examination of the actual business situation, the company has no direct correlation with the aforementioned concepts.

Jin Baize said that the company has not yet been involved in CPO (co-packaged optics) products; and the company has not supplied to Nvidia, so there is no related income; only some R&D product solutions are needed, and there are related products purchased from Nvidia, and the purchase amount is relatively small. The performance of Nvidia has no direct impact on the company’s performance. Jinbaize reminds investors to uphold the concept of value investment, do not follow speculative thinking, and stay away from extreme market trends.

7、Evergrande AutomobileThe official announcement of the resumption of production, as well as the investigation of local officials! Can you survive the industry knockout competition under pressure?

Importance: ★★★

On May 30, the “Hengchi” public account issued a document stating that on May 29, Shan Zefeng, deputy secretary of the District Committee of Tianjin Binhai New Area and district mayor, led a team to the Tianjin factory of Hengchi Automobile to carry out research services. The article mentioned that Hengchi Automobile’s Tianjin factory resumed full production on May 23.

According to the Securities Times, although the Tianjin factory has resumed production, the reporter found in the Tianyan investigation that many subsidiaries of Evergrande Automobile have been listed as dishonest executors. Wait for the company’s bill payment.

economic calendar

Self-selection brother reminds that there are two new shares subscriptions of Nanwang Technology and Canadian Solar in the Shanghai and Shenzhen stock markets today.

1. 09:30 China‘s official manufacturing PMI in May

2. At 16:00, the European Central Bank publishes the Financial Stability Assessment Report

3. At 02:00 the next day, the Fed announces the Beige Book on economic conditions

look ahead

The self-selected brother sorted out the investment opportunities that the market is concerned about and found that network security has attracted market attention.

1. The high-level meeting sets the tone! Improve the level of artificial intelligence security governance. List of stocks favored by institutions

According to CCTV news, the first meeting of the 20th Central National Security Committee was held on the afternoon of May 30.

The meeting emphasized that we should do a good job in maintaining political security, improving the level of network data artificial intelligence security governance, accelerating the construction of a national security risk monitoring and early warning system, promoting the construction of the rule of law for national security, and strengthening national security education.

Tencent’s self-selected stocks have compiled a list of cybersecurity stocks favored by institutions in the past three months, for readers’ reference only. According to the data, in the past three months, Tsinghua Unigroup, Sangfor, Venustech and other institutions ranked first in buy ratings, and all received more than 20 buy ratings from institutions.

2. PCB | Nvidia released the DGX GH200 supercomputer, and the AI ​​upgrade will continue to drive the value-added of the PCB sector.

3. Metaverse | New breakthroughs in the field of metaverse interaction, and the successful development of tactile perception technology.

4. Battery recycling | The Ministry of Industry and Information Technology held a seminar to continue improving the power battery recycling system.

5. Computing power | The demand for AI computing power is increasing rapidly, doubling about every 4 months.

Outlook

CITIC SecuritiesIt is believed that China’s special assessment is expected to become the main line of allocation throughout the year; Huatai Securities is optimistic about the left-side allocation opportunities of the brokerage sector under the low market repair.

1. CITIC Securities: China Special Evaluation is expected to become the main line of allocation throughout the year

CITIC Securities pointed out that since 2023, although the overall decline in cyclical product prices has made sector allocation more difficult, factors such as the arrival of an inflection point in global liquidity, domestic economic recovery expectations, and long-term supply-side constraints still support commodity prices. The prices of most products are expected to bottom out in the second half of the year and benefit from the long-term tight supply and demand pattern showing a high operating trend. At the same time, China Special Evaluation is expected to become the main line of allocation throughout the year, and companies with low valuations, high dividends and business focus on core energy resources are expected to achieve valuation restoration.

2. Huatai Securities: Optimistic about the opportunities for allocation on the left side of the brokerage sector under the low market recovery

The Huatai Securities Research Report pointed out that it is optimistic about the left side allocation opportunities of the brokerage sector under the low market repair. Market indices and prosperity fluctuate, and short-term uncertainties still exist. However, in the medium and long term, the stock market is expected to recover from the current low level, and investment performance is expected to continue to improve in the future. Moreover, supervision continues to guide the high-quality development of the capital market and the industry, and it is expected to continue to bring policy dividends to securities companies in the future. At the same time, with the layout of large wealth management, institutional business and internationalization, and the optimization of operating efficiency by financial technology, the ROE of leading securities companies is expected to rise in the future and promote the upward shift of the valuation center.

3. CITIC Construction Investment: Qingang Electric Coal fell below 900 yuan/ton, and thermal power performance recovery is expected to accelerate

The CITIC Construction Investment Research Report stated that recently, the price of thermal coal in Qingang fell below 900 yuan/ton, the first time in nearly 16 months. From the perspective of coal consumption, due to the continuous downturn in hydropower, thermal power output remained high. Although the demand side is still relatively strong, due to the continuous release of domestic coal production capacity and the significant increase in the replenishment of imported coal, thermal coal stocks have risen to a high level. Judging against the background of high inventory, thermal coal will still maintain a buyer’s market, and at the same time, the effect of electricity consumption on thermal coal prices in summer is expected to be effectively buffered, and we continue to be optimistic about the completion of performance and valuation restoration of thermal power companies.

Positive and negative announcements of listed companies

On the positive side, the self-selected brother reminded attention to the over 9 billion photovoltaic cell project of Lingda Co., Ltd.; on the negative side, pay attention to the large-scale reduction of Aonong Biotech.

Positive announcement

1. Lingda shares: about 9.15 billion yuan is planned to invest in the construction of an industrial base project with an annual output of 20GW of high-efficiency photovoltaic cells

2. ST Shimao: The controlling shareholder or its persons acting in concert plan to increase its shareholding by 100 million to 200 million yuan

3. Dongfang Shenghong: Some directors, supervisors and senior executives accumulatively increased their shareholding by 40.0983 million yuan

4. Glacier Network: plans to sign a global exclusive agency agreement for the game “Twilight Fantasy”

5. Tianyi Co., Ltd.: Pre-winning the bidChina MobileOptical splitter product collection project

partial negative announcement

1. Aonong Biology: The actual controller and its concerted actors plan to reduce their holdings of no more than 10.09% of the shares

2. Cambridge Technology: Shareholder Kangling Technology intends to reduce its shareholding by no more than 0.96%

3. *ST Yunsheng: Received a notice of filing a case due to alleged violations of laws and regulations in letter disclosure

4. *ST Blu-ray: the company’s stock was terminated from listing and delisted

5. Jinmembrane Technology: Huayi Company intends to reduce its holdings of no more than 5% of the company’s shares

6. Yibo Technology: The company does not directly supply to Nvidia

7. 13 days 10 boards Hangzhou Thermal Power: The current stock price deviates seriously from the company’s fundamentals

Unban list

From the perspective of the lifting ratio, the lifting ratio of Kaidi shares will reach 74.79% in the next 5 days, followed by Bond shares and Sanfeng Environment. .

overseas market

Self-selected brother reminded that US stocks closed mixed on Tuesday. Nvidia’s stock price closed up 3%, and its market value once exceeded 1 trillion US dollars. ; U.S. WTI crude oil futures closed lower, closing below $70 a barrel for the first time since early May.

A Brief Introduction to Overseas Assets Market

1. US stock market: US stocks closed mixed on Tuesday. Nvidia’s stock price closed up 3%, and its market value once exceeded $1 trillion. After the Biden administration reached a tentative agreement with the House of Representatives to raise the U.S. debt ceiling, markets are weighing the chances of the agreement being passed in Congress.

2. Chinese concept stocks: Most popular Chinese concept stocks fell on Tuesday, and the Nasdaq Golden Dragon Index fell more than 2%. Liandai Technology rose by more than 30%, Fanhua Holdings Group rose by more than 27%, Bit Digital rose by more than 18%, Shengfeng Logistics,Kingsoft CloudIt rose by more than 17%; Juhao Mall fell by more than 13%, Yidian fell by more than 12%, Wuxin Technology fell by more than 10%, and Medical Beauty International fell by more than 9%.

3. Gold market: New York gold futures prices closed higher on Tuesday. U.S. Treasury yields retreated, supporting the precious metal. Gold futures for August delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose $14, or 0.7%, to settle at $1,977.10 an ounce.

4. Crude oil market: U.S. WTI crude oil futures closed down on Tuesday, closing below $70 a barrel for the first time since early May. West Texas Intermediate crude for July delivery fell $3.21, or 4.4%, to settle at $69.46 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.

5. European stock market: Germany’s DAX30 index closed down 0.26%, Britain’s FTSE 100 index fell 1.38%, France’s CAC40 index fell 1.29%, and the European Stoxx 50 index fell 0.66%.

This article is compiled from “Tencent Self-selected Stocks”, edited by Zhitong Finance: Chen Wenfang.

