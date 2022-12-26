On December 26, Baili Tianheng (688506.SH) opened the subscription, the issue price is 24.7 yuan per share, and the subscription limit is 6,500 shares. It belongs to the Science and Technology Innovation Board of the Shanghai Stock Exchange, and Essence Securities is its sole sponsor.

Baili Tianheng is a modern biopharmaceutical enterprise integrating drug research and development, production and marketing. Antibody-conjugated drug (ADC drug) research, development and production capacity for a full range of drugs; has R&D centers in China and the United States (US: Systimmune; China: Baili Pharmaceutical and Dort Bio, etc.), 1 macromolecular biological drug and antibody Conjugated drug (ADC drug) production enterprise (Dote Bio), 2 chemical preparation production enterprises (Baili Pharmaceutical and Guorui Pharmaceutical), 1 chemical raw material production enterprise (Jingxi Pharmaceutical), 1 A chemical intermediate manufacturer (Hayate Technology) and 2 pharmaceutical marketing companies (Bailei Tianheng and Lhasa Xinbo); covering upstream and downstream integration capabilities from intermediates, raw materials to preparations, and “R&D-production-marketing “Complete life cycle commercial operation capabilities.

As of the end of the reporting period, the company had 182 registration approvals for chemical preparations (including 2 exclusive preparation varieties), and 11 registration approvals for APIs. It is reported that the company’s fusion protein drug SI-F019 for the treatment of COVID-19 new coronavirus has completed phase I clinical research, and it has potential therapeutic and preventive effects on mutated virus strains.

It is understood that Baili Tianheng plans to use the funds raised after deducting the issuance expenses for the following projects:

It is understood that Baili Tianheng mainly sells propofol medium/long-chain fat emulsion injection, propofol emulsion injection, dexmedetomidine hydrochloride injection, medium/long-chain fat emulsion injection, etc. Chemical generic drugs, as well as Chinese patent medicine preparations such as Huangqi Granules and Chaihuang Granules. During the reporting period, the sales revenue of the company’s preparation business was approximately 1.205 billion yuan, 1.011 billion yuan, 795 million yuan and 304 million yuan, accounting for 100% of the company’s main business revenue.

In terms of finance, in 2019, 2020 and 2021, the company achieved operating income of approximately 1.207 billion yuan, 1.013 billion yuan, and 797 million yuan, respectively. The company’s net profit is about 7.7423 million yuan, 37.9229 million yuan, and -99.9913 million yuan respectively.

It is noteworthy that at the end of each reporting period, the company’s current ratios were 1.07, 1.07, 0.90 and 0.66, the quick ratios were 0.95, 0.95, 0.72 and 0.50, and the asset-liability ratio (parent company) was 14.40% and 15.18% respectively. , 23.41% and 28.63%, the company’s asset-liability ratio (consolidated) is 60.74%, 56.61%, 65.12% and 78.90% respectively. During the reporting period, although the company maintained a good cooperative relationship with banks and other financial institutions, and there was no overdue repayment of principal or interest, the company’s current ratio and quick ratio were both low, and the asset-liability ratio (consolidated) was high. At the same time, the company’s antibody drug industrialization construction projects and research and development projects have a large demand for funds, and the implementation period is long. The company’s capital needs will further increase, and the company’s development may face certain debt repayment risks.

