



On July 26, Guangliwei (301095.SZ) opened the subscription, the issue price is 58.00 yuan per share, the subscription limit is 12,000 shares, and the price-earnings ratio is 230.39 times. It belongs to the Growth Enterprise Market.CICCas its sole sponsor.

Guangliwei is a leading supplier of integrated circuit EDA software and wafer-level electrical testing equipment, focusing on chip yield improvement and rapid monitoring technology for electrical testing. It is an important cooperation with many large-scale integrated circuit manufacturing and design enterprises at home and abroad. partner. Relying on the three main businesses of software tool authorization, software technology development, and testing machines and accessories, the company provides EDA software, circuit IP, WAT testing equipment and full-process solutions combined with chip yield improvement technology. Improve chip performance, yield, and stability during the entire product cycle of mass production. The company’s advanced solutions have been successfully applied to 180nm ~ 4nm process technology nodes.

According to data released by the Core Thought Research Institute, most of the top 10 local wafer foundries in mainland China by revenue in 2020 are corporate customers who continue to repurchase the company’s products and services. The company cooperates with industry-leading integrated circuit manufacturers and has formed a certain industry demonstration effect. While continuing to provide services to old customers, the company will continue to expand new customers. While continuing to study advanced processes, it will also increase market development of mature processes. efforts to further expand market share and industry influence.

It is reported that the overall solution consisting of EDA software, test equipment hardware and yield technology independently developed by Glory Microelectronics has been approved by major Asian large-scale integrated circuits such as Hua Hong Group, Samsung Electronics, Yuexin Semiconductor, Hefei Jinghe, and Changxin Storage. Manufacturing companies, as well as some well-known integrated circuit design companies.

According to data from the National Bureau of Statistics and the General Administration of Customs, the localization rate of integrated circuits in my country has shown an upward trend in recent years, rising from 27.79% in 2016 to 32.48% in 2020, but it is still dominated by imports; The controllable strategy is further deepened, and the localization rate has a large room for improvement. Guangliwei’s products and technologies have achieved high-quality localization substitution, breaking the long-term monopoly of foreign products in the field of integrated circuit yield improvement.

In terms of finance, in 2019, 2020 and 2021, the company achieved operating income of approximately RMB 66.1435 million, 124 million and 198 million respectively, and net profit of approximately RMB 18.9973 million, 49.7660 million and 63.7472 million respectively.

Guangliwei pointed out in the prospectus that during the reporting period, the company’s share-based payment expenses were relatively high, which affected the company’s profit level to a certain extent. From 2019 to 2021, the company’s total profits after deducting the impact of share-based payments were RMB 27.4123 million, 61.1684 million and 84.9787 million, and net profits after deducting the impact of share-based payments were RMB 25.0337 million, 57.1280 million and 80.2647 million.

