



On August 3, Haiguang Information (688041.SH) opened the subscription, the issue price is 36 yuan per share, the subscription limit is 42,000 shares, and the price-earnings ratio is 315.18 times. It belongs to the Shanghai Stock Exchange Science and Technology Innovation Board.CITIC Securitiesas its sole sponsor.

The company’s main business is to develop, design and sell high-end processors used in computing and storage devices such as servers and workstations. The company’s products include Haiguang General Purpose Processor (CPU) and Haiguang Coprocessor (DCU). The company focuses on the research and development, design and technological innovation of high-end processors, and has mastered the core microstructure design of high-end processors, SoC architecture design of high-end processors, processor security, processor verification, high-frequency and low-power processor implementation, Key technologies such as high-end chip IP design, advanced process physical design, advanced packaging design, and basic software.

The company has established a complete research and development environment and process for high-end processors. The product performance has been improved from generation to generation, and the functions have been continuously enriched. It has developed high-end processor products that can be widely used in servers and workstations. As of the end of the reporting period, Haiguang CPU series products Haiguang No. 1 and Haiguang No. 2 have achieved commercial application, Haiguang No. 3 has completed laboratory verification, and Haiguang No. 4 is in the research and development stage; Haiguang DCU series product Shensuan No. 1 has achieved commercial application, Shensu No. 2 is in the research and development stage.

The Haiguang CPU is compatible with the x86 instruction set, and its processor performance parameters are comparable to those of the same type of mainstream processors in the world. It supports domestic and foreign mainstream operating systems, databases, virtualization platforms or cloud computing platforms, and is effectively compatible with millions of existing x86-based models. The system software and application software of the instruction set have excellent ecosystem advantages. Haiguang DCU is compatible with “CUDA-like” environment, rich in software and hardware ecology, and its performance indicators in typical application scenarios reach the level of the same type of high-end products in the world. Haiguang DCU is mainly aimed at computing-intensive application fields such as big data processing and commercial computing, as well as in the fields of artificial intelligence and pan-artificial intelligence computing acceleration.

After deducting the issuance expenses, the raised funds will be invested in the following projects:

In terms of finance, in 2019, 2020 and 2021, the operating income of Haiguang Information was approximately RMB 379 million, RMB 1.022 billion and RMB 2.310 billion respectively. The company’s net profit was about -137 million yuan, -82.9752 million yuan, and about 438 million yuan, respectively, and the net profit attributable to the parent was about -82.9046 million yuan, -39.1445 million yuan, and about 327 million yuan.

