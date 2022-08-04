



On August 4th, JMicron (001339.SZ) opened the subscription, the issue price was 16.86 yuan per share, the subscription limit was 24,500 shares, and the price-earnings ratio was 22.99 times. It belongs to the main board of the Shenzhen Stock Exchange.CITIC Securitiesas its sole sponsor.

The company focuses on providing customers with hardware solutions in intelligent scenarios. Its main business is the research and development, production, sales and service of educational office, consumer, network equipment, network security, retail and other electronic equipment products. Among them, education and office products mainly include hardware devices such as OPS computers and cloud terminals; consumer products mainly include hardware devices such as PC desktop computers and PC all-in-one computers; network equipment products mainly include switches, routers, industrial gateways and other hardware devices; network Security products are mainly network security equipment; retail and other products mainly include hardware equipment such as retail terminals, commercial display terminals, financial terminals, servers, industrial computers, etc. At the same time, the company also provides motherboards for the above products.

The company focuses on hardware research and development and high-quality flexible manufacturing. With product research and development strength and manufacturing strength, flexible customization capabilities and stable delivery capabilities, it provides customers with solutions and professional and efficient customer service. The company’s products are positioned in the enterprise-level market, while taking into account the consumer-level market. The company’s products are widely used in government, operators, Internet, finance, education, medical care, energy, transportation, commerce, manufacturing and personal consumption markets and many other sub-application scenarios.

After deducting the issuance expenses from the total amount of funds raised by the company, the specific investment projects are as follows:

In terms of finance, in 2019, 2020 and 2021, JMicron’s operating income was approximately RMB 1.397 billion, RMB 1.933 billion and RMB 2.7 billion respectively. The company’s net profit was 88.5104 million yuan, about 146 million yuan, and about 197 million yuan, respectively, and the net profit attributable to the issuer’s shareholders was 82.8611 million yuan, about 137 million yuan, and about 181 million yuan, respectively.

