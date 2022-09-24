On September 23, Kechuan Technology (603052.SH) opened the subscription, the issue price was 34.68 yuan per share, the subscription limit was 17,000 shares, and the price-earnings ratio was 22.99 times. It belongs to the main board of the Shanghai Stock Exchange.CITIC Securitiesas its sole sponsor.

The main business of Kechuan Technology is the design, research and development, production and sales of functional devices. In terms of battery functional device business, the company focuses on two sub-sectors: consumer electronic batteries and new energy power batteries. The products are widely used in consumer electronic products such as smartphones and tablet computers, as well as battery cells and battery packs for new energy vehicles; In terms of structural functional device business, the company focuses on the field of notebook computer structural component modules, providing notebook computer manufacturing service providers and component manufacturers with multi-category, multi-batch, and customized structural functional device products; optical functions In terms of sexual device business, the company’s products are mainly diffusers, explosion-proof films, shading tapes, etc., which are widely used in optical components such as display screens and protective glass.

Kechuan Technology has high-quality and stable customer resources. Direct customers include ATL, LG Chem, Samsung Vision, Desai Battery, Sunwangda, Lianbao Electronics, Spring and Autumn Electronics, Yingli, Shengli Precision, Lens Technology, Ningde Times, Well-known manufacturing service providers and component manufacturers in the consumer electronics and new energy vehicle industry chain such as Ruipu Energy, China Innovation Aviation, Lishen Battery, etc., the products are finally used in Apple, Lenovo, Samsung, Huawei and other well-known consumer electronics terminal brand products and BAIC , SAIC, BMW, Weilai, Tesla and other well-known new energy vehicle brands.

According to the combined calculation of customers under the control of the same group, in 2019, 2020 and 2021, the total sales revenue of the company’s top five customers were 290 million yuan, 360 million yuan and 483 million yuan respectively, accounting for 6.052% of the operating income. %, 64.25% and 64.40%, with high customer concentration.

The funds raised from this issuance will be invested in functional component production base construction projects, R&D center projects and supplementary working capital after deducting issuance expenses.

In terms of finance, benefiting from the continuous growth of the consumer electronics industry and the rapid development of the new energy vehicle industry, the company’s operating performance has grown rapidly in recent years. In 2019, 2020 and 2021, Kechuan Technology achieved operating income of 479 million yuan, 560 million yuan and 750 million yuan respectively; in the same period, the net profit attributable to shareholders of the parent company was 75.3004 million yuan, 77.2937 million yuan and 1.04 yuan respectively. billion.

