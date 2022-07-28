



On July 28, Meishi Technology (001229.SZ) opened the subscription, the issue price was 21.71 yuan per share, the subscription limit was 10,000 shares, and the price-earnings ratio was 22.99 times. It belongs to the main board of the Shenzhen Stock Exchange, and Minsheng Securities is its sole sponsor.

As a leading provider of distributed audio-visual products and solutions in China, Magic Vision Technology is committed to continuously improving image application technology and video and audio connection capabilities, providing software for video and audio signal access collection, transmission and exchange, analysis and processing, and scheduling presentation. Dedicated audio-visual products combined with hardware. The company’s products are widely used in business scenarios such as command centers, dispatch control centers, conference room clusters, monitoring centers, and conference centers. widely used.

In the early days, the company entered the professional audio-visual field with matrix splicing products and central control systems. Over the years, the company has actively followed the development trend of networking, visualization and high-definition in the professional audio-visual industry, insisted on independent innovation, and established ASE computer screen coding technology. The core technology system has formed a product structure with distributed systems as the mainstay, matrix splicing products as supplements, and central control systems as supporting products.

The company’s products widely serve in many fields related to people’s livelihood development and national security, and have created many high-quality cases. In October 2021, the company’s distributed system solution was applied to COP15 – the fifteenth meeting of the Conference of the Parties to the Convention on Biological Diversity – the five core command centers of the conference to ensure the smooth holding of the conference. In July 2020, the company provided the “fiber-optic KVMS solution” for the command and control center of China‘s manned space project and lunar exploration project, helping the successful launch of China‘s first Mars exploration “Tianwen-1”. In October 2019, the company completed the deployment of distributed systems for the eight security command centers of the 7th Military World Games, creating a comprehensive command network. In addition, the company’s products are also used in the security tasks of many national-level major events such as China Import and Export Expo (2018-2019), World Artificial Intelligence Conference (2018-2019), Shanghai Cooperation Organization Qingdao Summit, etc., and are widely recognized by users.

The company has been recognized as the Guangdong Provincial Distributed Audio and Video Intelligent System Engineering Technology Research Center by the Guangdong Provincial Department of Science and Technology. It was recognized as a high-tech product in Guangdong Province. The company’s products also won the “2019 Law Enforcement Industry Informatization (Smart Emergency) Best Innovation-Driven Solution Award”, “Smart Police Excellent Innovative Products”, “2018-2019 Smart Emergency Excellent Solution Provider”, “2020 Unity and Innovation.” Anti-epidemic – Shenzhen Artificial Intelligence War Epidemic Symposium and Scientific and Technological Achievement Exhibition Innovative Product Award”, “2021 Public Safety Excellent Product Award” and many other honors.

The company’s self-developed ASE computer screen encoding technology realizes low-bandwidth video (especially computer video) end-to-end lossless image quality low-latency transmission, which is rare in the industry to achieve low bit rate and high image quality at the same time. The application technology fully meets the demand for high image quality in the professional audio-visual field. At the same time, due to the low bit rate, it can rely on the existing Ethernet to manage local and remote computers, so as to achieve a wide range of information resources integration, so it has a strong competitive advantage. . The technology has applied for invention patent protection and obtained authorization, and is widely used in the distributed system of the company’s main products. In cooperation with the research and development of artificial intelligence algorithms, the company has applied artificial intelligence-related functions in products, such as agent face login, on-site recovery, agent guidance, voice command, air command, video analysis, data AI recognition and collection, etc. . With the leading edge of this technology, the company’s distributed system revenue grew rapidly during the reporting period and became the company’s main source of income.

In terms of finance, in 2019, 2020 and 2021, the company achieved operating income of approximately RMB 122 million, 164 million and 236 million respectively, and net profit of approximately RMB 56.2297 million, 76.0839 million and 96.809 million respectively.

It is reported that the funds raised from this issuance will be used for projects related to the company’s main business after deducting the issuance expenses. The details are as follows:

Open an account to enjoy benefits, deposit 188 yuan red envelope, 100% winning!

