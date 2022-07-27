



On July 28, Zijian Electronics (301121.SZ) opened the subscription, the issue price was 61.07 yuan per share, the subscription limit was 5,000 shares, and the price-earnings ratio was 45.30 times. It belongs to the Growth Enterprise Market, and Sinolink Securities is its sole sponsor.

Zijian Electronics is a national high-tech enterprise focusing on the research and development, design, production and sales of small consumer rechargeable lithium-ion battery products. The products are mainly used in various small consumer electronic products, including Bluetooth headsets, smart wear Equipment (smart watches, bracelets, VR/AR glasses, etc.), smart speakers, portable medical equipment, vehicle recorders, etc.

The company has accumulated a large number of high-quality customer resources, and the company’s products are widely used in well-known brands in the fields of communication, audio, Internet, smart wear, etc., such as Huawei, Xiaomi, OPPO, vivo, Harman (JBL, AKG, etc.), B&O, Sennheiser Err, Jabra, Plantronics, Sony, LG, Panasonic, Pioneer, Audio-Technica, Marshall, 3M, Anker, Google, Jlab, Edifier, JVC, OnePlus and 1more and other world-class and well-known brands, established the “VDL (Purple) Jian Electronics)” good brand image. At the same time, the company pays attention to the global layout of its business. The company’s products have passed product safety certifications in many countries and regions such as China CQC, US UL, EU CE, Japan PSE, South Korea KC, China Taiwan BSMI, and Thailand TISI.

Market size, according to the relevant research data of the Advanced Industrial Research Institute (GGII) and EVTank, the global lithium-ion battery shipments increased from 57.6GWh in 2013 to 218GWh in 2019, and reached 294.5GWh in 2020. The compound growth rate has reached 26%, and it is expected that the global lithium-ion battery shipments will exceed 1,196.8GWh in 2025.

Domestically, under the influence of my country’s policies to encourage the new energy vehicle industry in recent years, the sales of electric vehicles have grown rapidly. At the same time, with the improvement of my country’s wireless communication and intelligent technology level, emerging consumer electronic products have entered a period of rapid growth, effectively driving the expansion of market demand for power-type lithium-ion batteries and consumer lithium-ion batteries. According to data from the National Bureau of Statistics, my country’s lithium-ion battery output has increased from 5.598 billion in 2015 to 18.845 billion in 2020; at the same time, my country’s lithium-ion battery shipments have also shown a rapid increase in recent years. In 2020, my country’s lithium-ion battery Battery shipments were 158.2GWh, and shipments more than tripled in the six years from 2015 to 2020.

According to Zijian Electronics’ prospectus, the company’s current profitability is good. In 2019, 2020 and 2021, the company’s operating income is about 420 million yuan, 639 million yuan and 799 million yuan respectively, and the net profit is about 63.7654 million yuan, 118 million yuan and 101 million yuan respectively. In addition, the company continued to invest in technological innovation, and R&D investment increased year by year. During the reporting period, the proportion of R&D expenses to operating income was 7.84%, 7.77% and 9.42% respectively.

