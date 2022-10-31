On the disk, the semiconductor sector rose at the opening, smart government affairs and Xinchuang concept stocks opened active, the pharmaceutical business sector rose and strengthened, and the real estate sector fluctuated and fell.

On October 31, the trend of A-shares diverged. The Shanghai Index remained weak and fluctuated after opening lower. The ChiNext Index quickly rose and turned red, and the Science and Technology Innovation 50 Index once rose by more than 2%.

So far, the Shanghai Composite Index has fallen 0.31%, the ChiNext Index has risen 1%, and the Shenzhen Component Index has risen 0.19%.

The Science and Technology 50 Index rose by more than 2%, the semiconductor sector rose at the opening, Saiwei Electronics hit the daily limit, Saiwei Electronics rose more than 10%, Anji Technology, Loongson Zhongke, Canqin Technology, Jingjiawei, SMIC, etc. rise.

Affected by the news that government affairs big data will integrate the country, the smart government affairs concept stocks opened actively.Nanwei Softwaredaily limit,digital governmentrose more than 13%,True Technology、Nanxing shares、Jiuqi software、Imicon、Jialituand other stocks to pull up with up.

On the news, on October 28, the General Office of the State Council issued the “Guidelines for the Construction of a National Integrated Government Big Data System”, requiring all regions and departments to strengthen data convergence, sharing, opening, development and utilization in accordance with the requirements of the “Guidelines”, and to promote data in accordance with the law. Orderly flow, etc., to enhance the effectiveness of digital government.

The pharmaceutical business sector rose and strengthened. Jianzhijia and Intel Group both rose by the daily limit. First Medicine rose by more than 6%, followed by Yixintang, Jiashitang, and Yiwu.com.

The real estate sector fluctuated and fell. Poly Development, Huafa, and Electronic City fell by more than 7%, and Binjiang Group, China Merchants Shekou, and Vanke A fell by more than 5%.

