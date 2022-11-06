Original title: A shares and Hong Kong stocks rose collectively. Onshore and offshore RMB exchange rates against the US dollar also rose sharply on Friday

[Shenzhen Business Daily](Reporter Zhan Yuye) On November 4, Chinese assets soared across the board! The major indices of A shares and Hong Kong shares rose collectively, and the offshore RMB also had a strong performance in the same period. This week, A shares ushered in the biggest weekly gain since July 2020.

By the end of the day, the Shanghai Composite Index recovered 3,000 points and closed up 2.43% to 3,070.8 points; the Shenzhen Component Index rose 3.2% to 11,187.43 points; the ChiNext Index rose 3.16% to 2,451.22 points; the Science and Technology Innovation 50 Index rose 2.37% to 1,072.87 point. After a lapse of one trading day, the turnover of the Shanghai and Shenzhen stock markets once again exceeded one trillion yuan, reaching 1,002.875 billion yuan, and over 4,100 stocks in the two cities rose. The actual net purchase of northbound funds on that day was 10.073 billion yuan. It is worth noting that it is rare in the market that the net inflow of more than 100 major shares exceeds 100 million yuan, and the net inflow of multiple shares exceeds 600 million yuan. Among them, the net inflow of Wuliangye and Dongfang Wealth exceeded 1.5 billion yuan, the net inflow of Kweichow Moutai exceeded 1.4 billion yuan, the net inflow of Salt Lake shares exceeded 1 billion yuan, the net inflow of Tianqi Lithium Industry exceeded 800 million yuan, CATL, TCL Central, BYD, The net inflow of LONGi Green Energy and Vanadium and Titanium shares exceeded 600 million yuan.

In terms of A-share sectors, tourism, hotels, catering, winemaking, and environmental protection sectors rose sharply, coal, electricity, finance, real estate, and medicine sectors all strengthened. New energy sectors such as lithium mines, lithium batteries, rare earths, energy storage, and photovoltaics were collectively active. Car dismantling, the concept of power battery recycling, etc. performed well.

On Friday, the Hang Seng Index closed up 5.36% at 16161.14 points; the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index rose 6.03% to 5482.52 points; the Hang Seng Technology Index rose 7.54% to 3264.23 points. The full-day turnover of Hong Kong stocks was HK$188.645 billion. The industry sectors of Hong Kong stocks rose almost across the board, with software development, short video concepts and other sectors leading the way. Data shows that in the five trading days this week, the Hang Seng Index rose by 8.67%, the Hang Seng Technology Index rose by 15.35%; the Shanghai Composite Index rose by 5.31%, the Shenzhen Component Index rose by 7.55%, and the ChiNext Index rose by 8.92%. A shares posted their biggest weekly gain since July 2020.

The onshore and offshore RMB exchange rates against the U.S. dollar also rose sharply on Friday, up nearly 900 basis points from the previous trading day's close, recovering the 7.3 mark. As of 16:30 on November 4, the exchange rate of the onshore RMB against the U.S. dollar was 7.2703, with an intra-day appreciation rate of 0.72%; the offshore RMB exchange rate against the U.S. dollar was reported at 7.2818, with an intra-day appreciation rate of 0.69%.

