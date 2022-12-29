Today’s A-share trend diverged, the GEM Index and the Science and Technology 50 Index performed strongly, and the Prev Index finally closed down. On the disk, pharmaceutical stocks broke out strongly, led by branches such as pharmaceutical business and CRO, and Shanhe Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. had a 20% daily limit; Xinchuang and software stocks were active, and many stocks such as Jiuqi Software had a daily limit; food and beverage, tourism and other sectors continued to be active, and Maiqu Seoul went out of 7 consecutive boards, and Xi’an Tourism and ZTE Commercial went out of 4 consecutive boards. In the late trading, many high-ranking monster stocks crashed, Xi’an Food and Beverage fell by the limit, and stocks such as People’s Daily Online and Infintuo plunged sharply.

Specifically, pharmaceutical stocks broke out strongly, led by branches such as pharmaceutical business and CRO, with 20% daily limit of Shanhe Pharmaceutical, and daily limit of Lukang Pharmaceutical and other stocks. Tebon Securities said that in 2023, medicine is expected to double-click Davis and will welcome a structured bull market. There are two major supports: performance and policy: performance-epidemic prevention and control is accelerating, domestic medical treatment and consumption recovery are clear, and pharmaceutical performance in 2023 Positive; Valuation – The medical insurance policy releases a positive signal, and the focus of the policy is gradually shifting from controlling medical insurance expenses to increasing the country’s investment in medical care.

Xinchuang and software stocks were active, with Jiuqi Software’s daily limit, Vertex Software, China Software, Zhongwang Software, Taiji, and Kingsoft Office followed suit.

China‘s digital asset trading platform will be launched, the concept of NFT is hyped again, and Anne shares have 2 consecutive boards. Experts said that the launch of China‘s digital asset exchange represents the acceleration of the digital transformation of my country’s cultural industry, and the pace of promoting data assetization and asset digitization is getting closer.

Consumption, catering and tourism sectors continued to be active. Mai Quer went out of the 7th consecutive board, and Xi’an Tourism and ZTE Commercial went out of the 4th consecutive board. AVIC Securities believes that the epidemic has disturbed the short-term performance of the hotel sector, leading hotels have bucked the trend and expanded, and the head effect is prominent. Once demand is released, it will directly benefit from the recovery of the industry.

From the perspective of individual stocks, 1,540 stocks in the two cities rose, 3,225 stocks fell, and 136 stocks rose flat. A total of 49 shares in the two cities had a daily limit, and a total of 14 shares had a daily limit.

As of the close, the Shanghai Index fell 0.44% to 3073.70 points, with a turnover of 253.9 billion yuan; the Shenzhen Component Index fell 0.13% to 10996.41 points, with a turnover of 359.6 billion yuan. The ChiNext Index rose 0.48% to 2349.38 points.

Funding movement

The net outflow of northbound funds throughout the day was 1.893 billion. The main funds focused on chemical pharmaceuticals, software development, medical services and other sectors.

News review

1. Dalian: The highest tax rate of deed tax will be reduced from 4% to 3% next year

The Dalian Municipal Taxation Bureau announced that starting from January 1, 2023, the deed tax rate for residents who bear the third and above non-ordinary housing, non-housing, and land ownership in Dalian, and for units to assume housing and land ownership will be changed from the current one. 4% is adjusted to 3%. So far, the maximum tax rate of deed tax in Dalian has been reduced from 4% to 3%.

2、BYDLooking up to the brand officially released on January 5

BYD’s high-end brand look-up and technology conference will be held on January 5, 2023. At that time, BYD will showcase brand-new technologies such as desert summit climbing and deep-water escape.

3. The central bank invested 201 billion yuan in the open market

The central bank conducted a 7-day reverse repurchase operation of 205 billion yuan today, and the winning bid rate was 2.00%, which was the same as before. As 4 billion yuan of 7-day reverse repurchases expired today, a net investment of 201 billion yuan was realized.

4、China TelecomReleased four scientific and technological innovations Tianyi Cloud realized independent controllability of core technologies

On December 29, at the 2022 E-surfing Digital Technology Ecology Conference, Shao Guanglu, general manager of China Telecom, released four scientific and technological innovations, including the E-surfing cloud white paper, E-surfing cloud Zijin DPU, Galaxy AI platform, and digital platforms for 8 major industries in the field of production.

Outlook

1. Huaxin Securities: In 2023, the trend of A shares will first decline and then rise, focusing on three major directions

Huaxin Securities believes that the trend of A-shares in 2023 will first decline and then rise. In the first quarter, strong expectations will compete with weak reality, and the trend will be twists and turns. Focus on policy support areas. After entering the second quarter, overseas disturbance items have weakened, domestic fundamentals have recovered, and the upward momentum is worth looking forward to. However, in the fourth quarter, we still need to pay attention to changes in internal and external fundamentals, and there may be another wave. Referring to the domestic and overseas post-epidemic consumption-growth-cycle industry rotation law, the main line chooses value first and then growth, taking into account both valuation restoration and economic growth. Pay attention to the three major directions of post-epidemic restoration, digital economy, and industrial security.

2. Zhongtai Securities: The current market may have four optimistic expectations

Zhongtai Securities pointed out that there may be four optimistic expectations in the current market-the strengthening of policy stimulus after important meetings, the economic reversal after the release of epidemic prevention and control, the “dove” of the Federal Reserve, and the easing of technological competition among major powers. Recently, the market has gradually corrected , the follow-up still needs to pay close attention to the changes in the four major expectations. Allocation direction: 1) relative income investors can properly defend through high dividend sectors such as electric power and security sectors such as military industry and computer; 2) consumption sector; 3) high-end manufacturing sector; 4) pharmaceutical sector.

3、GF Securities: The world’s major stock indexes will “bottom out”, and the value of A shares will dominate in the first half of the year

GF Securities pointed out that the world‘s major stock indexes will usher in “bottoming out” around the last interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve, so it is expected that most of the world‘s major stock indexes will usher in improvement in the first half of 23 at the latest; from the perspective of the domestic market, the previous judgment is maintained , The bull market elasticity of Hong Kong stocks is greater than that of A shares, and Hong Kong stocks are dominant in growth.

