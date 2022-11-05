Home Business A shares closed sharply higher and the Shanghai index rose 2.43% to 3070.80 points.
The rise and fall of stocks will be affected by various factors. The A-share market will be affected by the general economic trends, policies, industrial development, liquidity, and the development of the domestic economy. Well, A shares closed sharply higher, and the Shanghai index rose 2.43% to 3070.80 points. What is the specific situation?

How did A shares close?

On November 4, A shares closed sharply higher. As of the close, the Shanghai Composite Index rose 2.43% to 3070.80 points, returning to above 3000 points; the Shenzhen Component Index rose 3.20% to 11187.43 points; the ChiNext Index rose 3.16% to 2451.22 points. The trading volume of Shanghai and Shenzhen stock markets reached 1,080.7 billion yuan, and the net inflow of northbound funds was 9.993 billion yuan.

On the disk, the brewing sector strengthened, and Kweichow Moutai rose by more than 5%; insurance, electrical equipment and other sectors were among the top gainers. Automobiles, electricity, steel, securities companies, banks, real estate and other sectors all strengthened, and lithium mines, power battery recycling, lithium batteries, vanadium batteries, rare earths, photovoltaics, and energy storage concepts were active. Over 4,000 individual stocks in the two cities rose, the turnover exceeded one trillion yuan, and the net purchase of northbound funds exceeded ten billion yuan.

