A-shares Experience Largest One-Day Drop in Nine Months as Northbound Funds Flee

A-Shares Experience Largest One-Day Drop in Nine Months, Northbound Funds Flee

Last Friday, A-shares experienced a sharp pullback, with the Shanghai Stock Exchange Index falling by about 2% and dropping below 3,200 points. This marks the largest one-day drop in nine months. Both the Shenzhen Component Index and the ChiNext Index also fell by more than 2%. At the close, the Shanghai Index fell 2.01% to 3,189.25 points, the Shenzhen Component Index fell 2.18% to 10,808.87 points, and the ChiNext Index fell 2.33% to 2,187.04 points. The total net sale was over 12 billion yuan throughout the day, as Northbound funds fled on a large scale. Industries such as securities companies and insurance sectors led the decline, while sectors such as petroleum, coal, brewing, agriculture, semiconductors, and banks all weakened. However, the pharmaceutical and real estate sectors bucked the trend and rose, with the concepts of innovative drugs and weight-loss drugs showing activity. Although market sentiment has cooled due to a gap in policy expectations, the bottoming out of macro data, and external factor disturbances, CITIC Securities believes that the general direction of continuous policy efforts and economic bottoming out is still clear. The speed of policy implementation may be lower than market expectations, but it is only the starting point of a series of policies. Incremental policies will be implemented in an orderly manner, and the impact on liquidity is limited to the incremental part of the primary market of related industries. It is recommended to focus on the layout of the three major industries of real estate, technology, and energy resources.

Investment Opportunities: Ningde Era May Release Fast-Charging Battery

On August 16, Ningde Era will hold its first offline new product launch conference. Speculations suggest that the company may release fast-charging batteries. In July, the company’s chief scientist, Wu Kai, revealed that their new products can travel 400 kilometers in 10 minutes of charging, and it is expected to be launched in 2023. The development of high-voltage fast charging batteries has gained popularity among OEMs in recent years. Leading car companies and operators have been actively promoting the deployment of high-voltage and high-power DC charging pile networks. The conditions for the promotion of high-voltage fast charging are gradually maturing, and it is expected to enter a period of rapid volume increase. Dongguan Securities recommends paying attention to relevant beneficiary industry chain opportunities, focusing on leading suppliers of high-power DC pile core components and high-voltage fast-charging model adapter components.

A New Round of “Car Price Cuts” Expected

Geely’s auto brand, Jikr, announced a price cut, with the price of Jikr 001 being reduced by 30,000 to 37,000 yuan. This follows price cuts by other car brands, including SAIC-GM and Dongfeng Nissan, in July. Sinolink Securities believes that the price cuts promoted high prosperity in the passenger car market. In August, SAIC Volkswagen and Leapmotor continued to cut prices, leading to a strong market for price cuts. The high prosperity of the passenger car market in August is expected to continue.

Boom Cycle Expected for the Nuclear Energy Industry Chain

Nuclear energy is an important way for China to achieve its goal of “dual carbon”. The China Nuclear Energy Industry Association projects that nuclear power generation will account for only 5.0% of the power structure by 2022, which is far below the world average. CITIC Securities believes that with the accelerated approval of nuclear power project construction, China‘s nuclear energy industry chain is expected to enter a boom cycle. It is estimated that the investment scale of new projects in the nuclear power industry will reach 231 billion yuan in 2025, and could reach 400 billion yuan after adding existing projects. Investment opportunities in the engineering construction, equipment and materials, and technology and services sectors are recommended.

Measures Taken to Activate the Capital Market and Financial IT Opportunities Valued

In order to activate the capital market and boost investor confidence, the China Securities Regulatory Commission and the Hong Kong Securities Regulatory Commission announced the inclusion of block transactions into the interconnection mechanism between the Mainland and Hong Kong. The Shanghai and Shenzhen Stock Exchanges will formulate an implementation plan for the opening of block transactions under the interconnection. Additionally, improvements to the trading system and trading supervision have been announced, including allowing securities declarations to start at 100 shares, studying the introduction of an after-hours fixed price trading mechanism for ETFs, and optimizing trading supervision. Huaxin Securities believes these measures will reduce the investment threshold for investors, improve capital efficiency, and activate the capital market. The financial IT track may also benefit from the demand for transformation and upgrading of related systems. Leading manufacturers with financial IT as the core, such as Hang Seng Electronics and Flush, are recommended.

Other Market-Moving News: A-Shares to Welcome “Living Water” Again

The China Securities Regulatory Commission and the Hong Kong Securities Regulatory Commission announced the promotion of the inclusion of block transactions into the interconnection mechanism. This move aims to deepen the stock market interconnection and promote the common development of the capital markets of both Mainland China and Hong Kong. The Shanghai and Shenzhen Stock Exchanges will formulate an implementation plan for the opening of block transactions as soon as possible to realize a high-level two-way opening of the capital market.

New Credit Scale in July Falls, Experts Believe Credit Downturn Won’t Continue

Financial statistics and social financing data released in July showed that the scale of new RMB loans and social financing increment were both lower than market expectations. However, experts believe that the short-term fluctuations are caused by factors such as the overdraft effect and delayed release of financing demand, and do not indicate a change in the process of widening credit. With the continuous increase in macro-policy regulation and control, the credit downturn is not expected to continue.

Giants Compete to Grab Mining Opportunities

