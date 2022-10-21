Home Business A-shares have lowered refinancing rates three times, all of which ushered in a wave of rises
Business

A-shares have lowered refinancing rates three times, all of which ushered in a wave of rises

by admin
A-shares have lowered refinancing rates three times, all of which ushered in a wave of rises

Share to WeChat

Open WeChat, click “Discover” at the bottom,
Use “Scan” to share webpages to Moments.

First Financial 2022-10-21 11:32:01

Editor in charge: Zhu Mengyun

According to Securities Daily, the official website of China Securities Finance has learned that China Securities Finance has lowered the refinancing rate three times, namely: August 15, 2014, March 10, 2016, and August 7, 2019. After three downgrades, A shares have ushered in a wave of gains. Tian Lihui, dean of Nankai University’s Financial Development Research Institute, said that the reduction of the refinancing rate by 40BP is a positive signal for the market, showing the care of the relevant institutions for the market.

A-shares have lowered refinancing rates three times, all of which ushered in a wave of rises

According to Securities Daily, the official website of China Securities Finance has learned that China Securities Finance has lowered the refinancing rate three times, namely: August 15, 2014, March 10, 2016, and August 7, 2019. After three downgrades, A shares have ushered in a wave of gains. Tian Lihui, dean of Nankai University’s Financial Development Research Institute, said that the reduction of the refinancing rate by 40BP is a positive signal for the market, showing the care of the relevant institutions for the market.

This content is original by Yicai, and the copyright belongs to Yicai. Without the written authorization of CBN, it may not be used in any way, including reprinting, excerpting, copying or creating mirror images. Yicai.com reserves the right to pursue legal liability of infringers. For authorization, please contact Yicai Copyright Department: 021-22002972 or 021-22002335; [email protected]

See also  Policy-based development financial instruments have invested 300 billion yuan to support projects in key areas of infrastructure China Development Bank_Sina Finance_Sina.com

You may also like

Closing丨The Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.13%, with wind...

Renault, turnover grows (+ 20.5% to 9.8) billion...

The stock exchanges today, 21 October. Weak price...

The yen is hard to look up! Japan’s...

Milan moves down, purchases on Bper and Diasorin

Stock index futures fluctuated in a narrow range,...

National air transport strike, controllers stop for 24...

Wei brand new medium and large SUV unveiled:...

Markets held back by interest rate anxiety. Tokyo...

Wall Street sinks Tesla. Prospects are disappointing, but...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy