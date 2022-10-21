Share to WeChat Open WeChat, click “Discover” at the bottom,

According to Securities Daily, the official website of China Securities Finance has learned that China Securities Finance has lowered the refinancing rate three times, namely: August 15, 2014, March 10, 2016, and August 7, 2019. After three downgrades, A shares have ushered in a wave of gains. Tian Lihui, dean of Nankai University’s Financial Development Research Institute, said that the reduction of the refinancing rate by 40BP is a positive signal for the market, showing the care of the relevant institutions for the market.

