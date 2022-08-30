Home Business A signal from Berlin to Rome: ready to discuss a gas price cap
A signal from Berlin to Rome: ready to discuss a gas price cap

A signal from Berlin to Rome: ready to discuss a gas price cap

Something is moving in Berlin. On a European gas price ceiling there is now concrete availability. The signal has arrived in the last few hours at Palazzo Chigi from the Chancellery. And it will have to be verified by the proof of facts, because already other times in recent months the German glimpses had then proved to be illusory. The testing ground will be the summit of European energy ministers convened on 9 September.

