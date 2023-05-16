A sluggish day for Piazza Affari (-0.2%), going against the MPS trend

Weak closure for the European stock exchanges and for Piazza Affari, with the Ftse Mib down by 0.2% to 27,198 points.

Subdued Telecom Italia (-2.24%), after the rumors according to which Cdp will not present a new offer for the network, leaving KKR as the only suitor for NetCo. Amplifon (-2.27%) and Cnh (-2.21%) also fell.

On the other hand, Stm (+1.86%), Finecobank (+2.08%) and Mps (+4.24%) did well, supported by the positive judgments of analysts, with BofA Securities which raised the rating on the stock to neutral from the previous one underperform.

A day full of macroeconomic appointments, among which the below-expected data on US retail sales (+0.4%), the German Zew index (down to -10.7 points), the Eurozone GDP (+ 0.1% quarterly and +1.3% on an annual basis) and inflation in Italy (in acceleration in April to 8.2%, against 8.3% in the first estimate).

Only the Nasdaq is resisting on Wall Street, on the day of the meeting between US President Joe Biden and the leaders of the US Congress, aimed at finding an agreement to raise the ceiling on the US debt.

On bonds, the Btp-Bund spread remains slightly moved in the 186 bp area and the Italian ten-year yield increases to 4.22%. On Forex, euro/dollar almost unchanged at 1.086 while among raw materials, oil (Brent) remains close to 75 dollars a barrel.