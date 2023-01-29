Source: Jintou.com

1. Price trend

According to data from SunSirs, the average market price of 55% powdered monoammonium on January 1 was 3,537 yuan/ton, and the average market price of powdered monoammonium on January 29 was 3,345 yuan/ton. The market price of monoammonium phosphate fell this month. 5.44%.

According to data from SunSirs, the average market price of 64% diammonium on January 1 was 4,000 yuan/ton, and the average market price of 64% diammonium on January 29 was 4,010 yuan/ton, and the market price of diammonium phosphate rose by 0.25% this month. .

2. Market Analysis

Monoammonium phosphate prices fell this month. This month, the market demand for ammonium has weakened, and the transaction atmosphere is not good. There are few new orders in the market, the focus of market transactions has dropped, and manufacturers mainly issue advance orders. The downstream gets goods on demand, and the purchasing enthusiasm is not high. As of January 29, the market quotation for 55 powdered ammonium in Hubei was around 3300-3350 yuan/ton, the ex-factory price for 55 powdered ammonium in Henan was around 3300 yuan/ton, and the market price for 55 powdered ammonium in Sichuan was around 3250-3350 yuan/ton. Talking is the main thing.

This month, the price of diammonium phosphate fluctuated slightly, mainly operating at a high level. Due to tight market supply and limited supply of diammonium, the price of diammonium has been firm. Most manufacturers suspend order collection and mainly issue pre-orders in advance. As of January 29, 64% of the diammonium market in Hubei was quoted at around 3,880 yuan/ton, and 64% of the diammonium market in Shandong was quoted at around 4,000-4,150 yuan/ton, and the actual transaction was negotiated.

As for the raw material phosphate rock market, the domestic phosphate rock market has remained stable at a high level this month. The price of phosphate rock did not fluctuate greatly, and the market as a whole was consolidating at a high level. As of January 29, the domestic market price of 30% grade phosphate rock is around 1030-1080 yuan/ton, and the price of 28% grade phosphate rock is around 950-980 yuan/ton. The reference price of 32% grade phosphate rock is around 1150-1250 yuan/ton.

Raw material sulfur market, the domestic sulfur price fell this month. The sulfur market in East China is weak, and sulfur quotations are affected by downstream demand. Sulfur manufacturers’ installations are operating normally, the market supply is stable, and the downstream demand is weak. Purchases in the market are followed up on demand. The trading atmosphere in the market is light. The short-term sulfur market is waiting and finishing.

3. Market Outlook Forecast

SunSirs ammonium phosphate analysts believe that the current ammonium phosphate market is running lightly, with few new orders. Downstream purchases are mainly in small quantities, with a wait-and-see attitude, and manufacturers basically rely on the volume to be shipped. It is expected that the ammonium phosphate market will run smoothly in the short term.

(Article source: SunSir)

