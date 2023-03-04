When the people needed medical supplies, Wuling stood up and started making masks. When the people need hybrid vehicles, Wuling stepped up to build a hybrid vehicle (configuration|inquiry). When the people needed a small tram for transportation, Wuling stood up and built the Hongguang MINIEV (configuration|inquiry). Now, the people need a small tram with a larger space, and Wuling has brought today’s protagonist – Binguo. So what is the real ability of this small electric car, which claims to be less than 100,000 yuan, fashionable and boutique, and has a large space? This real shot will reveal the secret for everyone.

This is Wuling Bingo, how does it feel at first glance? Honestly, isn’t it pretty? If everyone thinks so, the designer is probably smiling smugly now. And in my opinion, the designer can smile smugly, because the car is really well designed. Especially in the category of small cars, it can be regarded as a fashionable boutique in appearance.

Then this car is positioned as a small pure electric car, and the online price is between 70,000 and 100,000 yuan. The official said that with water as the core, Wuling Bingo has created a new design language-retro flowing aesthetics. Endow the exterior design with flexibility, elegance and vitality like flowing water. It sounds like that, but it feels too advanced. Hey, what about publicity skills, as long as the real car looks good. Next, we walked into the real car to see every design detail.

The design of the front is very “clean”, yes, I think this word fits its design very well. There is no messy design on the front of the car, or some unnecessary things are designed for the sake of design. This simple style looks comfortable and fits the size of the car. After all, the car is not big, and too many designs may not necessarily look good. A small strip of chrome plating on the front bumper + a small area of ​​honeycomb decoration, the proportion of the overall detail design is in place.

Regardless of the simple shape of this headlight, the official has quite a “thing” when explaining the design concept. For example, for this LED daytime running light, the official said that the U-shaped light corridor formed a beautiful picture against the water surface by accident, so this X-shaped water shadow headlight was created. Looking at it this way, it really looks like the body and reflection. The overall style of the headlights and the shape of the daytime running lights are not offensive, and they look comfortable.

Come to the side of the body and let me tell you about the color. Binguo has four body colors: Yaoye Black, Milk Coffee White, Aurora Green, and Ice Berry Powder. There are also three options for the roof: white, black, and the same color as the body. The actual shot is ice berry powder, with a white roof, I think it is very suitable for girls, it is a fashionable, but not rustic feeling.

Then let’s take a look at the whole body, which is small in size and round and full, so there is only one word to describe it, which is cute. From this point of view, not only girls, but a man like me also likes it. Not to mention the compact body can bring good parking, flexibility and other characteristics. The length, width and height of Wuling Bingo are 3950mm/1708mm/1580mm respectively, and the wheelbase reaches 2560mm.

The doors of high-end models have keyless entry. It can be seen that Wuling has begun to slowly inject high-quality products into the Binguo car. It is no longer just to meet the needs of consumers for transportation as before.

The tires use a product under Linglong Tires called GREEN-Max Green Line, which has a good performance in wet skid performance and low noise. The tire size is 185/60 R15, which is enough to match this car with such quality. The rim still uses a decorative cover, and the white eight-piece petal shape matches the temperament of the vehicle. If it is a male car owner, changing to a sports rim will probably be very good!

The fast charging port is on the left fender, and the slow charging port is on the right fender. At present, there is no official release of detailed information on the capacity of the battery pack and the time of fast/slow charging.

Turn around and finally come to the rear of the car, I think its design can make you feel at ease. The design of the rear of the car matches the style of the whole car very well. It is also a simple style, but there are some small details inside. For example, the design of the duck tail, such as the chrome strip on the rear bumper, is just right and will not be annoying.

The shape of the taillights is not much different from that of the headlights, and the inside is also designed with this kind of reflection. Although the appearance cannot be said to be stunning, it is indeed pleasing to the eye. So you say that some designers are really forced to design for the sake of design, and the final product may not be very good-looking.

I usually put the luggage compartment at the end, but let’s talk about it now. Because the luggage compartment is one of the highlights of Bingo, although you can’t see any features from this angle, but as long as you take a closer look, you will find that it has a very good design to increase the space inside the car. .

That’s right, the sunken luggage compartment design has a volume of 790L. With this depth, it is not a problem to put a baby carriage or child seat. If you don’t have kids, it’s not a problem to go out for an outing on the weekend, put a lot of food and drink, and camping equipment. However, I think there are improvements in the design of this luggage compartment. For example, the lower edge of the opening is a bit high, and it will definitely be inconvenient to put in when carrying heavy objects.

Now let’s come to the car, I believe the interior of Bingo will give you a big surprise. So now the official statement comes again, this set of interiors adopts the “water rhyme floating island” design, and the air outlet is also in the shape of water droplets. Then we actually feel it through the senses. This set of interiors has a sense of technology, a sense of fashion, and a little retro and exquisite. Overall, the interior is also able to meet the preferences of most consumers.

It is not nonsense to say that it is exquisite, just look at the place in front of the co-pilot, leather covering, and small stitches, is this enough to say that it is exquisite? In other words, the Bingo car may make you re-recognize the refinement of Wuling.

This picture is to express that Wuling, whether it is Hongguang MINIEV or today’s Bingo, adopts a through-type main and co-pilot design to ensure the knee and leg room of the front passenger. The experience at this point is indeed better. .

The two-spoke steering wheel, the overall shape is quite satisfactory, still maintains a simple design style. And it’s wrapped in leather, so it feels good to the touch. Coupled with some silver decorations, it is practical and attractive enough.

There is also cruise control on the actual model, I don’t know if it is a standard suspension system. Wuling, please don’t give me a low-end model. It’s so old, and cruise control is not standard, that’s not okay.

The dashboard is a 10.25-inch screen, and the interface can switch between different themes. As far as the real subject is concerned, the background is very fresh, and the location of the data is also easy to view.

The central control screen is also a 10.25-inch standard, which is great. Equipped with Ling OS Lingxi intelligent system. But unfortunately, it may be because the signal was not very good in the studio when shooting, so I couldn’t experience its networking function.

There are three driving modes: economy, standard, and sport. There is a driving mode switching button on the right rear of the steering wheel, which can switch between economical and sporty modes with one button. This is also Wuling’s customary design.

On the air conditioning page, I found that Bingo has four different scene modes. You can simply understand it as one-click transfer of preset programs. For example, in the smoking mode, the windows will automatically open after use, and the outer circulation will open.

The display clarity of the reversing image is acceptable, with auxiliary lines and follow-up steering, and basic reversing safety is still available.

I think the center console is the place with the most American retro feeling, especially the porcelain white glazed paint trim with high-gloss electroplating trim, which has a taste of a classic car. The air conditioner is manual, and the operation is not difficult, clear and easy to understand.

Further down is Wuling’s customary design, two USB ports, and two hooks.

There is a mobile phone storage slot in front of the gear handle, and the location is well designed. It would be even better if wireless charging can be added.

Like other Wuling electric models, Bingo also uses a knob-style shift. Not only does it accentuate some sophistication, but it also adds some space. All series are equipped with electronic handbrake and AUTOHOLD as standard.

Leather seats with two-color splicing, the driver’s seat is equipped with 6-way electric adjustment, and the passenger seat is manual. According to the official statement, they developed the wrapping seat based on over 2,000 kinds of Chinese body type data. As for whether it is comfortable to sit on, I heard that the national show cars will arrive in the store after March 5, so you can experience it.

Seeing this, I can’t accept it, although the sunroof is not used very much, just like the sunroof of my car has never been opened. But the sunroof has another advantage, which is to increase the permeability of the car. I don’t know why the Binguo car doesn’t have a sunroof. It would definitely be better if there is a panoramic view.

Since the audience of this car is definitely women, why is the vanity mirror not equipped with a light source? This is also where I think Binguo needs to improve.

There is a cup holder in the rear, which is acceptable without other configurations. But if there is a charging port, it would be perfect, and my request is not too much.

The experiencer is 172cm tall, and the headroom in the front row is one punch + four fingers.

The position of the front seats remains the same, and the experiencer has four fingers in the head room in the back row, and four fingers in the leg room. Even for a 190cm person like me, thanks to its high car design, sitting in the back row, the headroom is not very depressing to be honest.

The maximum power of the single motor on Bingo is 50kW, and there are two endurance versions of 203km and 333km respectively, which are aimed at the actual needs of different user scenarios. Specifically, it will launch four models, namely: 203km light enjoyment model, 333km comfort enjoyment model, 333km enjoyment model and 333km luxury enjoyment model. The battery pack has an IP68 dustproof and waterproof rating plus an 8-year, 120,000-kilometer warranty.

Summarize:After Hongguang MINIEV became a hit, Wuling naturally wanted to go one step further and create the next hit. Then, after gaining insight into consumers’ needs for small cars with large space, the Binguo car was created. In addition to the relatively large space, this car also has a 10.25-inch dual screen, Ling OS Lingxi intelligent system, a maximum battery life of 333km, exquisite and stylish exterior and interior, etc., which are very attractive to consumers. But at the same time, if the sunroof and vanity mirror light source can be added, its exquisite label will go further. The new car will be officially launched at the end of March. Pre-orders are now open, and the show cars will arrive in stores after March 5. If you are interested, you can take a look at the real car and experience it. Finally, look forward to a price with the same “big space”.

(Editor in charge: Liu Teng)