A startup buys mining rights to land for 1 dollar: today it finds itself with a treasure worth 12 billion

When the South African startup Renergen bought the production and exploration rights to some fields near Virginia, a city in the Free State province of South Africa, in 2013, the founders expected to find small reserves of natural gas that could be used to exploit mineral reserves in the vicinity.

At the time, CEO Stefano Marani paid $1 for the rights to the land. They began testing the composition of the gas flowing from two rusty drill pipes installed years earlier for mineral exploration, but instead of finding valuable materials they detected strangely high concentrations of helium. The initial idea was to build a small gas-fired power plant to supply a couple of megawatts to some possible mines nearby. But as it continued its research, the startup involuntarily found itself on top of a “treasure”.

Helium, in addition to inflating party balloons, has a number of commercial applications. When condensed into liquid form, it is an essential cooling component used in the manufacturing of microchips and in the medical field in the operation of MRI. Despite this, helium prices are volatile and supplies are irregular also because the gas is produced in fewer than ten countries in the world.

Today, the company says it has proven helium reserves of more than 200 million cubic meters that could be worth more than $4 billion, and potentially as much as $12 billion if other possible reserves are included.

The company succeeded in producing liquid helium from the Virginia Gas Project for the first time in January 2023. After delays during the year due to technical problems, it hopes to begin commercial operations by next February, extracting helium together with natural gas, then process and distribute it to customers, such as Linde, a global engineering company. What makes Renergen’s natural gas reserves so special is the unusually high concentration of helium. According to Marani, the average concentration of helium is 3% and in some places reaches 12%. By contrast, the United States, the world‘s largest helium supplier, has an average concentration of 0.35% and Qatar, another major player, has an average of 0.04%, according to the U.S. Bureau of Land Management .

According to Chris Ballentine, a professor of geochemistry at the University of Oxford in the United Kingdom, the natural conditions of the field could make Renergen’s helium more environmentally friendly. Typically, helium is produced as a byproduct of liquefied natural gas, a mixture composed primarily of methane. Only at a certain concentration (usually around 0.3%) does helium become economically viable to extract.

Since the global supply of helium is frequently disrupted, a new operator in a different geographic region is very welcome, Ballentine told CNN. “We are currently in a supply crisis, because we only have a few limited supply points… companies like Renergen will definitely alleviate this situation,” she says.

Currently, helium is not produced in Africa: helium-rich gas fields have been identified in Tanzania, but they are not yet in commercial production. In December, the company announced it had sold a 5.5% stake in Tetra4, the Renergen subsidiary that owns and operates the Virginia Gas Project, for R550 million ($29 million) to Mahlako Energy Fund and Third Way Investment, two investment management companies based in Johannesburg. The company plans to raise additional funds through an initial public offering on the Nasdaq stock market in the United States. The company is already listed in South Africa and Australia. “It will take a long time to build trust, I have no illusions,” says Marani.

