A sting of 417 euros per family: this is how much fuel increases are worth

MILAN. The fuel price increases recorded in Italy in recent weeks could bring the total bill for Italians to over 10.7 billion euros between direct and indirect effects linked to the increase in price lists at the pump. This was stated by Assoutenti, who today created a simulation to understand the impact of the high price of petrol on the community.

Compared to the national average prices in effect on the network in May 2023, petrol today costs +13.2 cents per litre, equivalent to +6.6 euros for a full tank. Diesel fuel increased by +17.7 cents per litre, equal to +8.9 euros for a full tank. Considering an average between the two fuels and assuming 2.5 full tanks per month per car, the increase in expenditure with the current price lists reaches +232.5 euros per year per family only for refueling – calculates Assoutenti – But the increases in the pump also have effects on the inflation rate, considering that in Italy 88% of the goods travel by road.

Assuming an impact of the high fuel price of +0.6% on the inflation rate, the repercussions on Italian families would be equal to +4.75 billion euros per year only due to the higher costs on daily shopping caused by price increases at the pump.

A “typical” family would thus find itself spending between direct and indirect effects a total of around 417 euros more per year due to fuel price increases, with a sting for the community equal to a total of +10.7 billion euros.

“The government cannot stand by and must intervene to avoid the umpteenth sting on the pockets of Italians, which would have depressing effects on income and consumption – says the president Furio Truzzi – It is clear that the billboards with the average price taken last August have a mere informative and certainly not a dissuasive effect. excise duties because it is immoral for the State to get rich thanks to the economic suffering of citizens” – concludes Truzzi.