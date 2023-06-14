A stock trader with a 630 percent return reveals his strategies

Timothy Sykes now travels the world teaching others how to trade risky penny stocks. Timothy Sykes

Timothy Sykes learned how to trade penny stocks, stocks that trade for pennies, after observing repeated chart patterns. Today he teaches others to spot and trade the biggest percentage gains. He does one to two trades a day during the morning highs or lows. He revealed his strategies to Business Insider.

Timothy Sykes spent most of 1999 in his senior year of high school recovering from surgery following a tennis injury.

Freed from schoolwork and sports, he had plenty of time to himself. That year, the stock market made headlines as investors became enthusiastic about Internet companies. The hype caught Sykes’ attention.

He wanted to bet on the stock market with his bar mitzvah money of about $12,000. The gift was in Series EE Bonds, a low-risk investment vehicle. His parents feared he would lose everything. But they didn’t stand in his way because they thought it would be a good lesson on what happens when you speculate, Sykes says in retrospect.

There weren’t any rules for that back then Daytrading, which meant he didn’t need at least $25,000 to day trade. With little strategy, he began buying companies indiscriminately, mostly bigger names that didn’t move very much. He recalls losing at least 50 percent of his bets in those early days.