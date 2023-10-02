A stock trader’s biggest mistake and what he learned from it

Financially independent stock trader Erik Smolinski and his wife Mel. Courtesy of Erik Smolinski

Erik Smolinski invests in real estate and startups, but his hobby is options trading.

Smolinski talks about the biggest mistake he ever made. It resulted in a massive loss.

This forced him to reevaluate his strategy and taught him the importance of being an organized trader.

If you choose active trading, mistakes are inevitable. “I don’t know a single trader who hasn’t either blown up an account or had a drawdown that was way too big on an account,” says stock trader Erik Smolinski, who has averaged 25 percent per year over the past five years and in his achieved 52 percent in the best year, according to Business Insider.

Thanks to a high school teacher who encouraged him to put his savings to work for him, the 32-year-old started investing at an early age. His defining mistake came when he was in college. At that point, he had already been trading options for five years and was a little overconfident.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

