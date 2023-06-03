A strategic investment – a smart timekeeping system!

A good timekeeping solution often increases the profitability and competitiveness of companies.

Obligation to record working hours: more blessing than curse.

The judgment of the Federal Labor Court – file number 1ABR 22/21 – has startled many entrepreneurial decision-makers. After all, this judgment from late summer 2022 makes it unmistakably mandatory for companies in Germany to use a modern timekeeping system. There may be high fines.

In many companies, especially in these times, you don’t find that funny. Because there can be no question of a lack of, in some cases, existential challenges in companies or entrepreneurs these days. Rising energy prices, inflation and recession are not only a problem for companies in Germany. In this respect, saving is announced. The obligation to purchase a legally compliant time recording system comes at the most inopportune moment.

But appearances are deceptive, because a modern time recording system is less a curse than a blessing. After all, the investment is quite manageable if you don’t buy the first best system, because some systems offer everything you need and what the legislator expects for really little money. They are usually easy to install/implement and with their precise documentation of the work performed by employees, departments or projects, they offer a high degree of transparency in the personnel-related processes of a company. A plus in transparency that can be optimally used to increase effectiveness and reveal potential savings in the company. This is how these time recording systems quickly pay for themselves – and help companies to get through the crisis well.

Time recording systems are a very sensible and clever investment, especially now. Experience has shown that the use of a modern and therefore digital time recording system is always cheaper and more economical than recording working times using a time sheet and Excel files managed by hand. And that’s not just because sufficiently powerful systems are already available for a few hundred euros – and without subscriptions or other hidden follow-up costs.

Even these comparatively inexpensive systems already offer everything that the legislator requires and can also be easily adapted to the specific requirements of the respective company. These software and hardware solutions, which are usually web- or cloud-based and, with selected providers, also mobile, can be easily set up via plug&play and can be used via token or sometimes even via fingerprint. The latter significantly simplifies handling and saves resources for operation and the evaluation of the recorded data.

Some systems are also designed to grow with the company and are scalable accordingly. The recorded data is usually available electronically and provides information on net working hours, holidays, breaks, absences due to illness, project-related expenses and thus often helps to improve effectiveness and transparency – which usually also has a positive effect on the working atmosphere and productivity. Fortunately, there are some providers who offer their already inexpensive systems for free for a trial run. As an entrepreneurial decision-maker, you can’t really do anything wrong. Because only if the system convinces in the practical test does it have to be paid for.

The judgment of the Federal Labor Court may appear in a different light. It may be a very positive impetus for the further digitization of business processes, which ultimately help individual companies to be managed better and become more efficient in order to survive secure in the crisis.

