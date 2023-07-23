A strike disrupts French media monopoly

Media monopoly in France: billionaires from outside the industry are investing in the loss-making business – and nobody knows why

A journalists’ strike in Paris reveals the financial plight of the French media. And the dominance of non-industry investors – some with connections to Switzerland.

A front page of the Journal du Dimanche.

Image: Eliot Blondet/Imago

The “Journal du Dimanche” is the only independent Sunday paper in France and thus one of the most important voices in the Paris press forest. Next Sunday, the “JDD”, as it is often called, will not appear for the fourth weekend in a row. The editors decided this week with an overwhelming majority of 96 percent of the votes. She is protesting the appointment of a new editor-in-chief, Geoffroy Lejeune, who has been labeled “far-right” since he ran the ultra-conservative magazine Valeurs actuelles.

