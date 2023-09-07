Home » A string of robberies hits gas stations in Puerto Rico
Business

A string of robberies hits gas stations in Puerto Rico

by admin
A string of robberies hits gas stations in Puerto Rico

Gas Stations Robbed in Guaynabo and Hatillo

In a string of early morning crimes, two gas stations were targeted by criminals in Puerto Rico. The incidents were reported by the Puerto Rico Police Bureau.

The first robbery took place at approximately 3:28 am today at a Mobil gas station located in the Plaza Guaynabo shopping center in Guaynabo. According to reports, a man entered the gas station and initially requested a box of cigarettes. Suddenly, he brandished a pistol and threatened an employee, demanding money from the cash register. After successfully obtaining an undisclosed amount of money, the robber fled the scene. Thankfully, no injuries were reported during the incident.

Shortly thereafter, at approximately 3:37 am, an alarm was triggered at a Texaco gas station situated on the PR-130 highway in the Buena Vista neighborhood of Hatillo. Responding to the complaint, Officer Obdulio Román Vélez from the Hatillo district discovered that the front door of the convenience store had been forcibly opened. The culprit made off with approximately $600.00 in cash. There is currently no information regarding any stolen merchandise.

The Bayamón Robbery and Arecibo Property Crimes Divisions will be leading the investigations into both cases. Authorities are calling on the public to come forward with any information that may assist in apprehending the suspects.

These incidents serve as a reminder for gas station owners and employees to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions to ensure the safety of both staff members and customers. As investigations progress, updates will be provided by the Puerto Rico Police Bureau.

You may also like

Friday 15 – Saturday 16 September 2023: G77...

Vladimir Yevtushenkov: Businessman and philanthropist

Theo Stratmann: Did CtrlF fall for 18-year-old Blender?

Ark Invest Sells Shopify and Nvidia Shares, Increases...

Milan, pre-match kit with Nerazzurri stripes: ultras rise...

The Mexican Peso Loses Ground against the US...

Mps frozen by Unipol-Pop Sondrio dossier. Mef evaluates...

President Xi Jinping Urges for Deep Integration of...

2024 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat: A Glorious Farewell...

Chinese cars, the news at the IAA 2023...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy