This is how the winter season went – ​​a summary in seven points Historical lack of snow and 13 percent fewer guests at the mountain railways: The 2022/2023 winter season was difficult for many destinations. But there are also positive things to report.

At medium altitudes, such as in Wildhaus in Obertoggenburg, the snow levels were sometimes at record lows. Image: Gian Ehrenzeller/Keystone

A white ribbon on a green meadow: This image will remain from last winter. But not only the historic lack of snow has shaped the season. The hotel industry, for example, can be happy to have returned to the pre-pandemic level in terms of overnight stays. A balance sheet.