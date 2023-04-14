Home Business A summary in seven points
Business

A summary in seven points

by admin
A summary in seven points

This is how the winter season went – ​​a summary in seven points

Historical lack of snow and 13 percent fewer guests at the mountain railways: The 2022/2023 winter season was difficult for many destinations. But there are also positive things to report.

At medium altitudes, such as in Wildhaus in Obertoggenburg, the snow levels were sometimes at record lows.

Image: Gian Ehrenzeller/Keystone

A white ribbon on a green meadow: This image will remain from last winter. But not only the historic lack of snow has shaped the season. The hotel industry, for example, can be happy to have returned to the pre-pandemic level in terms of overnight stays. A balance sheet.

See also  170,000 Maotai shareholders are pleased to raise the original price of Maotai!Lin Yuan once complained: as a shareholder, he has to beg dealers to buy wine like a beggar

You may also like

Wall Street clearly in the plus: US investors...

Twitter, Musk brings finance to social media

of Werdenberger VAT the orders break away

Industry, production down in February for the second...

People’s Daily Online: Fasten the “seat belt” and...

1241 companies founded in Eastern Switzerland

Zanzar (21 Invest) acquires Pasini and exceeds 160...

De Biasio in Terna, what changes in Rai....

The comprehensive registration system of new shares is...

Symposium goes to the regulars’ table

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy