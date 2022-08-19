New cool products will be tested for free for the first time, and many high-quality talents will share their unique life experiences. Come to Sina Public Test and experience the most cutting-edge, most interesting and fun products in various fields~! Download the client and get exclusive benefits!





Although the official announcement has not yet been made, many sources have proved that Huawei will hold a new product launch conference on September 6 or September 7. At that time, Huawei’s Mate 50 series will be officially released. It is reported that the Huawei Mate 50 series will have four products, namely Mate 50E, Mate 50, Mate 50 Pro and Mate 50 RS. As for their configuration, the official has not yet begun to warm up, but all kinds of news have been flying all over the sky. Recently, Mobile China noticed that some bloggers have compiled a summary of the configuration of various models of the Mate 50 series based on various sources of information. If you are interested, you can come and find out.

Huawei cell phone

According to the picture below, the Mate 50E and Mate 50 models will be equipped with relatively small screens, while the other two higher-positioned models may be equipped with 6.78-inch or 6.81-inch screens. At the same time, they will also have some differences in the specific quality of the screen. The screens of the two models with higher positioning will support LTPO technology, and the maximum refresh rate can reach 120Hz.

In terms of imaging system, Huawei’s new flagship should also be very powerful this time, especially the return of the bangs screen. It is estimated that it will bring some new features. At the same time, except for the Huawei Mate 50E, which will be equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G mobile platform, the other three products will be equipped with the Snapdragon 8 mobile platform. In addition, these four models all support 66W charging and are equipped with HiSilicon’s self-developed NPU. However, since it is still limited, this Huawei flagship should only support 4G network connections.

Summary of Huawei Mate 50 series breaking news (image source watermark)

Of course, the official news has not been announced yet, so the above picture can be used as a reference.



