A surprising investment shows where Jack Ma sees potential

Alibaba co-founder Jack Ma has invested in a new agritech company in China.

Ma has all but disappeared from public view since he angered Beijing with a critical speech in October 2020.

During his absence, Ma traveled the world to study agricultural technology.

Alibaba co-founder Jack Ma has actively retired. After teaching positions in Hong Kong and Tokyo, Ma, 58, recently invested in a new agricultural technology company, such as the “South China Morning Post(SCMP) reported Monday, citing information from corporate data provider Tianyancha.

The agritech startup, dubbed 1.8 Meters Marine Technology (Zhejiang) Co, was founded on July 20 in Hangzhou – home of its tech crown jewel Alibaba and China‘s answer to Amazon. One of Ma’s holding companies, Hangzhou Dajingtou No. According to SCMP, 22 Arts and Culture Co. holds a ten percent stake in the start-up.

Ma’s new project is almost three years since he disappeared from the public eye. He angered Chinese authorities after an October 2020 speech in which he criticized China‘s financial regulatory system and claimed Chinese banks operate with a “pawn shop mentality”. His comments sparked intense regulatory scrutiny of his companies and a general crackdown on tech companies in China.

During his years of disappearance, Ma seemed to travel the world and focus on studying agricultural engineering. In October 2021, Ma was in Spain to learn about agriculture and environmental technologies, reported the “SCMP” at the time, citing an unnamed source familiar with Ma’s schedule. According to “SCMP” he is also in the Netherlands, after Japan and Thailand to find out about agricultural technology.

In May this year, Ma accepted a teaching position at Tokyo College, where he will also study sustainable agriculture and food production, the Tokyo College said in a statement.

Ma, a teacher-turned-tech-titan, retired from Alibaba in 2019 but remains on the board of the Jack Ma Foundation. The foundation didn’t immediately respond to a request from Business Insider.

