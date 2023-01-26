Listen to the audio version of the article

«Yes to dialogue with the consumer goods industry to cool down price lists – says Giorgio Santambrogio, CEO of the VéGé Group -. We continue to ask for a concrete, harmonious and constructive dialogue”. This was the response of a CEO of a large-scale distribution brand the day after the meeting promoted by Centromarca on price increases for packaged consumer products (Lcc). In December Federdistribuzione, Adm, Ancc-Coop, Ancd-Conad together with the brands of modern distribution signed an appeal with the request to open a discussion with suppliers of the branded industry. The goal: to stem the price increases of food and non-food products with a comparison between the parties. Yesterday, during a meeting with journalists, the brand industry complained “inappropriate statements by third parties could lead public opinion and policy makers to assume that the independent interventions of individual industries on price lists are the result of purely speculative decisions – reads a note by VéGé who adds -. None of this: the Italian retail sector once again wishes to participate in a joint technical table (even for individual sectors) to study together the various contributing factors that lead to such price list increases. If, together, it is assessed that raw materials are still skyrocketing, that costs are still dramatically rising, then it would be incorrect to contest these increases in the price list».

Towards new increases

«If primary costs are going down, including raw materials, freight, energy, paper, packaging, then the perplexity remains alive on the fact that as of January 26, over 490 requests for increases have already been received from 400 suppliers for over 16 percentage points gross – continues Giorgio Santambrogio -. The request for a concrete, harmonious and productive dialogue is therefore reiterated once again. Finally, the MDD does not alter competition in any way, on the contrary. For the consumer, the offer with the brand name is an extra choice, of equal quality with a lower price. It is the customer who then chooses freely and by expanding the offer, the brands improve the level of service offered by the large-scale distribution».

Among the products that could achieve the greatest price increases are pet food, beer, fish products, ice cream: for these categories the increases requested by the industry are around or exceed 20%. “We don’t want price increases to be blocked, but to study together with the branded industry why, in the face of a real drop in the costs of many raw materials and energy, producers are asking for double-digit increases which will add up to all the requests obtained in 2022 and accepted in full – adds the CEO -. Nobody wants to generalize and we are ready for a dialogue with the common aim of limiting the transfer of price increases to consumers”.