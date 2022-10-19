“Anyone who comes to us is as if a suit were made by a tailor.” Maurizio Miglietta is president and CEO of Euromac in Villanova Monferrato. The company, founded by his father Adelio and who sees him at the top with his brother Massimo, is a reality with about 130 employees that since 1968 has been building, designing them to measure, high-tech machines for cutting plastic films, paper, aluminum and other materials for food packaging, but also pharmaceutical and more.

«Ours is still a family business – says Maurizio – and the third generation is already appearing with my son Vittorio and my nephew Corrado».

Euromac combines solid Monferrato foundations, an international spirit and the foresight to focus on sustainability. As in the case of the latest investments, intended to expand the business, which saw the favor of photovoltaics and geothermal energy. «We are a non-energy-intensive mechanical company and this helps us – confirms the CEO -. Perhaps we have been unconscious to deal with these investments, but even if the international situation is complex, we look to the future with confidence ».

The choice of Euromac was rewarded by Confindustria Alessandria, which wanted it for 2022 as the leading company of Sustainable Factory, the program promoted to spread corporate social responsibility through the sharing of corporate experiences on the subject of sustainability. «It was a good experience because it allowed us to compare ourselves with other companies in the province – he assures -. The message we wanted to convey is that, starting with the small things, then the big ones are made ». And so it was.