News from our newspaper on the 6th (Reporter Li Minfeng)Coinciding with the 100th birthday of the iron man Wang Jinxi, on the morning of the 6th, Daqing Oilfield Drilling Engineering Company held the 70th anniversary of the establishment of the Steel 1205 Drilling Team and the Jiandao 1202 Drilling Team and the swearing-in meeting with the theme of “inheriting the iron man’s ambition, building a new era, and creating a new drilling”.

The 1205 drilling team was led by Iron Man Wang Jinxi, and it is the birthplace of the Iron Man spirit. Two generations of “Iron Man” emerged successively, Wang Jinxi and Li Xinmin. Drilling teams 1205 and 1202 were established in Yumen Oilfield in March 1953 and participated in the Daqing Oilfield Battle in 1960. Since the establishment of the team, the 1205 and 1202 drilling teams have been the pioneers and took the lead, striving to be the first and serving the country with oil. These two drilling “twin stars” have become the two banners of China‘s oil industry.

Over the past 70 years, the exploits of “Gemini” have shined. During the battle years, the annual drilling footage of the two teams both exceeded 100,000 meters, leading the battle team to win the large oil field in 3 years; they overcame the technical problems of cluster directional wells, realized horizontal well threading, and took the lead in breaking through 1 million meters, 2 million meters and drilling 2,000 wells Mark has become the drilling team with the most drilling footage in the country; the 1205 drilling team has achieved the “four consecutive championships” with an annual footage of 100,000 meters, and the 1202 drilling team has become the benchmark of PetroChina’s “650” demonstration project.

The two teams have successively been awarded titles such as “Steel Drilling Team” and “Satellite Drilling Team”, and have won the National “May 1st” Labor Award, National Civilized Unit and other honors. A group of heroes and models such as Wang Jinxi and Ma Deren, the “Five Red Flags” of the Daqing Battle emerged, and 16 people were elected as members of the Central Committee, alternate members of the Central Committee, party representatives and representatives of the National People’s Congress. Alternate members.

“Steel” and “Sharp Knife” have set 21 national records and 7 world records. They have drilled nearly 5,000 wells with a footage exceeding 6.5 million meters (equivalent to drilling through 734.56 Mount Everest). The peak of 10,000 meters has written the answer sheet of the era of the drilling iron army for the high-quality development of oil fields and securing the country’s energy rice bowl.

At the meeting that day, Daqing Oilfield awarded the title of “New Era New Steel” to the 1205 drilling team and the “New Era New Sharp Knife” title to the 1202 drilling team, and presented the flag to the DQ1202 drilling team to go to Rumaila, Iraq for construction.