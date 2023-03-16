At MBDA, thanks to the turning point proclaimed by Olaf Scholz, they are observing a very own turning point in terms of employer attractiveness: “Applicants used to come to us even though we are outfitters for the Bundeswehr, today they come to us because we are,” said a spokesman for the company. MBDA manufactures the Taurus cruise missile and guided missile systems. In Germany, the company wants to “significantly increase” the workforce in the next two to three years, according to the company. The majority of the 1000 employees work at the company’s headquarters in Schrobenhausen in Upper Bavaria. And MBDA senses an increased interest among applicants: “With the attack on Ukraine, the realization has prevailed that the defense of our country is important. Today the consensus is that only well-resourced, trained and equipped armed forces can defend our country,” the spokesman said.